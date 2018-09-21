RGS tennis team crowned Country Champions

THUMBS UP: Abhinav Singh, Cooper Wright, Ben Funch, Kaz Killoran and Faizan Hussain were named Country Champions of the year.

TENNIS: THE stakes were high this year at the Queensland Secondary School Tennis Tournament, with the state's best determined to grab as many points as they could.

Rockhampton Grammar School's five-man team, captained by Benjamin Funch, emerged from the two-day event as fifth in the state.

After a 36-1 loss to Brisbane Boys College, the RGS team redeemed themselves with a 36-4 win against Trinity Bay State High School.

"They did really well to come back like that and get that win,” coach Jane Funch said.

"The games were very tight, all of them.

"The boys played exceptionally well, and the score in the Brisbane game doesn't reflect how they played.”

Their last game was against Ignatius Park College, they won 39-17.

The team was named as Country Champions out of all secondary schools outside Brisbane and main cities.

Funch said winning the title over Ignatius was an achievement for the team.

"RGS won the Country Championship last year so it was a good follow-up,” she said.

"They came together as a really good, strong team.”

The four-day State Age Championships begin today, with under 10-12 playing in Yeppoon and under 13-18 playing in Rockhampton.

Rockhampton's U14 Lachlan Vickey (currently 7th in the state) and Isabella Cooper (currently 1st) will be also be competing.