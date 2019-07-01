RGS water polo teen to represent Queensland at nationals

ROCKHAMPTON Grammar School senior Sean McDonald will be making a splash at the Water Polo National Championships this month as part of the Under 18 Boys team.

From July 12-14, the 17-year-old will play against Australia's best in the pool, at the Sydney based national competition.

McDonald, first began his water sports journey in year five in the development sport, Flippaball.

In year six, he stepped into water polo and quickly developed a love for the competitive team sport.

"It's good fun to play, have fun with mates, and I just like it,” he said.

"I swim well too so to put that into a team sport, I enjoyed it.”

McDonald competed at the Under 18 State Championships in December last year and from that was given a place on the state squad.

After six weeks of training, a team was picked and McDonald was on it.

He has made the Queensland teams for the past four years, including the Under 14s, 15s and 16s squads.

MAKING A SPLASH: RGS teen Sean McDonald made the U18 Qld water polo team. Rachael McDonald

"To make it for the fourth team feels really good,” he said.

"I know the whole team through playing with them in previous years so it's good to get down and play again and play with experience.

"This level of competition is really high, so I've got to step up to that level and play the game.

"I'll be keeping my skills up, swimming and mucking around with the water polo ball every now and then.”

McDonald said he'll be keeping an eye on the NSW squad, who is the "biggest competition” at the championships.

"They're always tough to beat and it's always a toss us between who is going to win between NSW and Queensland,” he said.

McDonald said he hoped to take out the top spot this year, topping his second place effort in the Under 14s.

Last year, his team joined in national competition with teams from Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

His Queensland team took out third place.

McDonald is also heading to the Under 18 Queensland hockey titles in Townsville from July 3-10.

"There's a Rocky, Brisbane, Cairns, and Townsville team and you can get picked for a Queensland squad from that,” he said.

"I'd like to be picked. I was previously picked.”

McDonald, who plays for local club Park Avenue Brothers, said after graduation he hopes to pursue his passion for sport, especially water polo and hockey.