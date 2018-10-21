RGS win first round of U18 T20 competition

The inaugural U18 T20 competition kicked off in Rockhampton on Friday night.

CRICKET: A NEW concept set to deliver more experienced cricketers into senior divisions was held on Friday night.

The U18 T20 cricket was delivered by Queensland Cricket to Rockhampton to bridge the gap between junior and senior cricket.

In the inaugural match, Rockhampton Grammar School took on Rockhampton Brothers Juniors, with RGS taking out the win.

Brothers were all out for 83 and RGS finished one for 86 off 11 overs.

The nine-a-side competition was a little different to the normal T20 bashes, with cricketers in their last years of high school or recent graduates getting a chance to try their bat in a T20 game.

Rockhampton cricket president Todd Wells said the debut of the event could build towards something bigger for the region.

"RGS will now go on to play the winner of the Mackay and Gladstone region,” Wells said.

"If they win that game, they'll go onto the state final series in Brisbane.

"It's pretty exciting. U18 T20 is a great experience for U18 players to play on the right foot and encourage them to play A-grade.

"It's a good opportunity for them to play a quick version of the game because it's fast and furious.”

Brothers batted first and scored 83 with Toby Gale scoring with 32 off 37 balls.

For RGS, Jack Connor took got three for 13 off three overs and Adam Van Bael took one for seven off four overs.

Peter Alexander took an early wicket, with Pat Chat then taking 45 off 4 and Matt Van Bael taking 20 off 28, leading to an RGS victory.

"Patrick Shay was the leader with the bat,” Wells said.

"He got 44 off 37 balls. He batted really well and was a stand out.”

Next Friday night, Brothers will take on Frenchville in round two.

"There's a couple of really good players from Brothers who were unavailable on Friday,” Wells said.

"That would've strengthened them. When they get the opportunity next week again Frenchville, hopefully they will lead the way and play good cricket.

"There's plenty of opportunities for players to play in the U18s and step up and play senior.”