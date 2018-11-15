RGS wins High Schools Camp Draft Percentile Cup

CAMP DRAFT: The Rockhampton Grammar School tested new ground this year and came out on top, winning the High Schools Camp Draft Percentile Cup in Pittsworth on the weekend.

RGS, making their first appearance at this event, sent a team of 13 riders to the two-day event and finished on top with 886 points ahead of St Margaret's Anglican Girls School (878 points) and The Southport School (870 points).

Coach Peter Hill, an RGS parent, was instrumental in getting the team ready for the event.

RGS teacher Miss Sammy Cobon said Peter played a vital part in getting the team to the standard they competed at, lifting the younger students with less experience to help the School have high scores across the board.

The students needed to lift with this year's competition much tougher than 2017.

Last year's inaugural competition attracted just over 60 students from seven schools. In 2018, the event hosted 190 students from 26 schools.

Students competed in two rounds. Competitors with two scores on the same horse, and a score of 166 and above, qualified for the final.

RGS students Ryan Day (Year 12) and Toni Lamb (Year 11) met the requirements to join the finalists.

Toni Lamb, a boarder from Taroom, has been competing in camp drafts for as long as she can remember but this was the first time she had been involved with a team.

"You had a lot of pressure because you wanted to do well for your team but it was also more enjoyable because you had people around you wanting the same thing,'' Toni said.

"Everyone was cheering on each other when they were having a run.”

Toni also had high praise for her team mate Ryan Day.

"He did so well. It's like he carried the team with good cut outs and tight pegs,” Toni said.

All the RGS competitors managed at least one score over the weekend.

Toni said after the first day's competition the RGS team knew they were up near the leaders.

"In the second round the cattle were more challenging so we really pushed ourselves,” Toni said.

Toni was impressed with the high standard of competition and other teams were soon noticing the ability of the RGS team.

"At the trophy presentation the announcer mentioned the other schools were worried about the standard of the RGS team after seeing us work on their tactics at the Friday afternoon practice session,'' Toni said.

"Everyone pulled their weight and it was all worth it in the end. It was great to do well as a team.”

Toni was also grateful to the support of all the students' parents and RGS staff for helping making this opportunity a reality.

The camp draft enthusiasts will now have a break over the next few months before resuming competition in April.

RGS team members were: Ryan Day, Jaiden Hill, Toni Lamb, Ben Parker, Alice Baker, Jayde Curr, Jahna Day, Tessa Conaghan, Josie Cobb, Amelia Baker, Aryton Smith, Logan Scott and Ryan Dillon.