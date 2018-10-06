Rhapsody in Blue breathes new life to classical music

CLASSICAL MUSIC: The Southern Cross Soloists will perform at the Pilbeam Theatre on Friday 12 October at 7.30pm.

CLASSICAL MUSIC: The Southern Cross Soloists will perform at the Pilbeam Theatre on Friday 12 October at 7.30pm. Contributed

ACCLAIMED chamber music ensemble, the Southern Cross Soloists, will perform at the Pilbeam Theatre in October.

In a recital titled Rhapsody in Blue, the group will perform a wide range of music including some Serbian folk music, classical works and a jazz standard.

Formed in 1995 The Southern Cross Soloists is a Brisbane-based seven-member chamber music ensemble with a mission to foster a love of classical music and to break down barriers that might in the past have led people to the impression that classical music was elitist.

They've been described as "a remarkable group of Australian musicians whose unique interpretations breathe fresh life into classical repertoire.”

Southern Cross Soloists Artistic Director Tania Frazer said that people may not realise how familiar they are with classical music.

"There are certainly some works here that people will recognise from movies even if they don't recognise the title of the work," she said.

The size of the ensemble also helps bring it closer to the audience - literally.

"A full orchestra can be very formal," Frazer said. "In some of our concerts we are a metre away from the front row of the audience," Frazer said.

But it is not only about the performance of the music. With each member of the ensemble a virtuoso in their own right, each one takes a turn to talk to the audience, giving interesting stories behind the pieces.

"It helps people get to know not only the stories behind the pieces but also the players themselves,” Frazer said.

The Southern Cross Soloists will perform at the Pilbeam Theatre on Friday 12 October at 7.30pm.