Emmaus College student's knack for mind games wins comp

WINNING WORDS: Emmaus College student Rheanna Lee knows how to capture an audience’ attention with her interesting speeches.

WINNING WORDS: Emmaus College student Rheanna Lee knows how to capture an audience’ attention with her interesting speeches. Allan Reinikka Rokaspeach

RHEANNA Lee knows how to play mind games.

In fact she had an entire audience so captivated with her mind games she ended up winning a public speaking competition.

The Emmaus College student won the Central Queensland Rostrum Voice of Youth Public Speaking Competition after enthralling the audience with her topic - mind games.

Rheanna, 17, said her speeches were all about getting the audience involved.

"I like to make speeches that the audience can relate to, my speech this year was really, literally," she said.

The teenager said she enjoyed every aspect of public speaking, including the nerves, which helped her push herself to do the best she could.

"I like the challenge of public speaking and it's helped me with my confidence over the years," Rheanna said.

"When I was in year 8, I was really shy. I don't think some people even knew I spoke English."

Now the year 12 student is off to Brisbane to compete in the state finals of the speaking competition on July 4.

Rheanna is busy focusing on writing a new speech, which she wants to centre on self development and identity.

SPEECH EXCERPTS

Would you allow me, to play with your mind? To indulge in your deepest secrets and cherished memories? Could you trust me not to toy with your sensitivity? Or take advantage of your knowledge?

Excited? Will your eyes speak to me and invite me into the complex web of feelings dashing through your head at this very moment?

Would you be the subject of my experiment to entertain? Many of you are probably thinking 'no way!'.

Well unfortunately, this game has already started.

Your facial expressions and body language have already exposed your thoughts and feelings.

What if I told you, I could read your mind fluently, as if it was a second language? Feeling intimidated yet?

Ladies and gentlemen, this is how mind games are played