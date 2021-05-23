Ricciardo rocked: ‘I refuse to believe it’

There were always going to be teething problems in Daniel Ricciardo's early days at McLaren but the Aussie and his new team are fast approaching crisis time after a disastrous qualifying result at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Ricciardo managed just the 12th fastest time at one of his fastest tracks and was once again far outperformed by teammate Lando Norris who qualified fifth behind pole-sitter Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.

'I refuse to believe I'm that slow'

Ricciardo's fastest lap of 1:11.598 was almost a full second slower than the time Norris laid down in the third qualifying session (1:10.620) and the Perth-born driver refused to believe he was solely responsible.

"I'm probably confused more than frustrated," he said. "Obviously frustrated and upset, we know qualifying here is so big, but it's probably got to a point where it's not even the position now, it's just we've been pretty much a second off all weekend.

"I'd like to say I'm just not confident or still need to learn the car but not a second, not around here.

Stream Every Practice, Qualifier & Race of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship™ Live & On-Demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

"I'm certainly not being like, 'Yeah, something is broken', but I think we do have to have a look into maybe a bigger picture, because I refuse to believe I'm that slow around here.

"Obviously I've been around here with Max (Verstappen as teammate) - and I'm sure Lando's fast - but I refuse to believe he's a second quicker around here, and I don't mean to say that against him.

"But just all weekend, even crossing the line a lot of laps I felt good, I was like that's a good lap. And I think at one point I was 1.2 seconds slower than say what Lando had just done, so no answers at the moment."

'I'm sure the team will do a dig'

Ricciardo said he had felt comfortable in his car all weekend but further exploration was needed into its performance.

"Ultimately I think we're still for some rear downforce, but even that, I feel like I've struggled more at previous races this year than even like the balance here," he said.

"You always expect the car to be not perfect here, because it's bumpy, it's a street track, so I never felt I got too much in my head like, 'The car's terrible, I can't drive it'.

"It can always be better, but again I felt there wasn't anything fundamentally which felt (off) … Again I crossed the line and I was like, 'Maybe I'm a tenth or two off,' but when I heard these gaps, that's when I was like, 'I don't have an answer guys, I'm sorry'."

Prompted further if he felt there was an issue with the car, Ricciardo said: "I'll certainly ask the question. I'm sure the team will do a dig and I don't want to say that's it or point the finger at the guys for not putting it together properly, but I'm sure we'll give it a proper look.

"As I said, pretty much from Thursday from FP1, it was the same story. I may have taken a few steps forward, but I don't know if I was ever within half a second, so it is a big margin."

'The biggest anomaly of them all'

The 31-year-old didn't believe Norris' greater experience in the McLaren was the reason for his success either.

"I mean there is still a little bit of a difference in driving style and things like a bit of braking technique and that, and again even if I'm not optimising the car, I would still say OK maybe I'm two tenths slower or three tenths slower," Ricciardo said.

"But the whole let's say call it a second, I don't know, it seems a lot. I'm not going to bury my head in the sand and be like, 'Ah, fix it and I'm the best'.

"I still want to definitely work at it and I'm sure there is still things I can improve, but this weekend has been the biggest anomaly of them all so far."

Late smash can't ruin Ferrari party

Charles Leclerc will start on pole for his home Grand Prix after setting the fastest time in qualifying despite crunching his Ferrari into a wall which could yet lead to a penalty removing him from the front of the grid.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will set off alongside the locally-born Leclerc on Sunday night in the most iconic of all Formula One venues with world champion Lewis Hamilton down in unfamiliar territory on the fourth row.

Qualifying was red-flagged towards the end of Q3 after Leclerc's smash, depriving the likes of Hamilton and Verstappen a chance to topple the man from Monaco's time of 1min 10.346sec with a flying lap.

Leclerc admitted he was "worried" about a penalty for a change of gearbox but should take heart from this clear signal that his legendary F1 team has hauled itself out of a worrying slump.

"It's a shame to finish in the wall, it doesn't feel the same but I'm incredibly happy about my lap.

"I could feel I was quite emotional in the car - now it's Q3, now it's time to put everything together. I managed to do so and I'm incredibly happy."

With his teammate Carlos Sainz on the second row alongside the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas after posting the fourth quickest time Ferrari were confirming their impressive form in practice.

"It's tomorrow that we score points but we are incredibly surprised to be on pole and fourth place for the race tomorrow," added Leclerc who has given Ferrari a real shot at their first Grand Prix win since 2019 after a sharp slump last season when they recorded their worst result since 1980.

Title battle takes a turn

Verstappen, who trails Hamilton by 14 points in the drivers' world championship, bemoaned the premature conclusion to Q3.

"The red flag ruined the chance for pole. Nevertheless, a good weekend and we recovered well from Thursday so not too bad," he said.

Hamilton, who has won three of this season's four races, said it was a case of going "back to the drawing board now".

"There is a lack of grip, so that leaves you to overdrive the car and unfortunately it just didn't improve," said the seven-time world champion.

With overtaking opportunities hard to come by on Monaco's tight and twisting circuit, Hamilton's chances of moving up to 99 Grand Prix wins look compromised.

"I guess the minimum will be hopefully finish seventh, and then hope we can get higher," he said.

One driver absent from qualifying was Mick Schumacher who had a big crash in the morning's third practice.

The German rookie, whose father Michael was a five-time Monaco winner, was unhurt in the accident which gave his Haas team's mechanics an impossible job to repair his extensively damaged car in the two hours before Q1 got underway.

As a result Schumacher's first experience of the mythical race will be tainted by having to start in 20th place on Sunday's grid.

Monaco GP starting grid

Front row: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Second row: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

Third row: Lando Norris (McLaren) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)

Fourth row: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

Fifth row: Sergio Perez (Red Bull) Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)

Sixth row: Esteban Ocon (Alpine) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

Seventh row: Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo)

Eighth row: George Russell (Williams) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

Ninth row: Fernando Alonso (Alpine) Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

10th row: Nikita Mazepin (Haas) Mick Schumacher (Haas)

- with AFP

Originally published as Ricciardo rocked: 'I refuse to believe it'