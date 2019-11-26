Menu
Rich kids of Instagram show off their luxurious lifestyles.
News

‘Rich kids’ flaunt lavish holidays

26th Nov 2019 9:08 AM

While we swelter on the downward slope to Christmas, not everyone is feeling the heat from a steamy train station carriage on the way to work.

For the Rich Kids of Instagram, this spoiled lot are soaking up the sun on luxurious holidays across the globe and covering every second of their lavish lives on social media.

Don’t park too close to the pool now. Oh, wait, you did.
Bragging about their luxurious lifestyles with snaps of super yachts and expensive cars in recent months, their lavish ways would make anyone envious.

This series of social snaps show why these privileged youths are causing such a stir online.

Forget jumping in an Uber when you have this set of wheels at the ready.
From jetting to The Bahamas on a private plane to taking your own helicopter from a rooftop, the pampered social media users are busy sunbathing, posing and sampling Michelin-star meals.

Feel like taking a ride in a private chopper anyone?
Some of the posts show women jetting off in swanky private planes or posing in front of luxurious sports cars.

Others are doing a whole lot of nothing, relaxing poolside in designer swimwear or covering their steering wheel with expensive watches.

Does one person need that many watches?
The most popular pose, it would seem, is lounging around on the bonnet of an expensive car.

Others, however, preferred to take a cheeky snap while standing in front of their designer luggage before travelling on a private jet.

This guy is hoping to send his follows green with envy.
This lunch by the water is where we’d rather be.
On Wednesdays, we drive in pink.
The bonnet pose is rather popular with the ‘rich kids’ of Instagram.
When one piece of carry-on just isn’t enough.
rich kids of instagram

