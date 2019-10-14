RICH V POOR: How incomes for CQ’s schools compare

Rockhampton’s richest school rakes in more than $89.2 million in three years and parents wanting to send their kids to the region’s most expensive school have to fork out $10,120, tightly held school statistics reveal.

An independent analysis of school financial records from the MySchool website have shown the massive amount of money some schools make every year, and how little some schools are forced to scrape by on.

The figures revealed The Rockhampton Grammar School in Rockhampton had a higher gross income than any other school in the Rockhampton region.

Rockhampton Grammar School.

The school made a gross income of $89.2 million, according to financial records from the three most recently available years.

The region’s second richest school was Emmaus College, in Park Avenue, which had a gross income of $68.7 million.

The school with the third highest gross income was The Cathedral College, in Rockhampton, which made $61.2 million.

Rockhampton State High School.

The figures include all fees, charges and parental contributions as well as State and Federal Government funding and any other private sources over the 2015, 2016 and 2017 years.

It does not include any deductions for capital works or debt servicing. The analysis does not include special schools or schools that did not have complete financial data in MySchool for one or more of 2015, 2016 or 2017.

Arcadia Valley State School, Arcadia Valley State School, had the lowest gross income of any school in the Rockhampton region. It made just $886,381 over the three year period.

The Cathedral College.

The region’s school most expensive school was The Rockhampton Grammar School in Rockhampton where the average amount parents had to fork out in fees, charges and contributions in 2017 was $10,120.

Rockhampton Girls’ Grammar School, in Rockhampton, had the Rockhampton region’s second highest average parental contributions with $9657.

The school with the third highest parental contributions was St Brendan’s College, in St Brendan’s College, where the average contribution was $6082.

Emmaus College.

Region’s richest schools

The Rockhampton Grammar School: $89.2 million

Emmaus College: $68.7 million

The Cathedral College: $61.2 million

Rockhampton State High School: $49.5 million

Yeppoon State High School: $45 million

North Rockhampton State High School: $42.3 million

St Brendan’s College: $38 million

Frenchville State School: $35.3 million

Heights College: $33 million

Emerald State High School: $32.2 million

Region’s poorest schools

Arcadia Valley State School: $886,381

Lochington State School: $957,212

Goovigen State School: $1 million

Orion State School: $1 million

Westwood State School: $1.1 million

Mistake Creek State School: $1.2 million

Clarke Creek State School: $1.2 million

Gogango State School: $1.3 million

Milman State School: $1.3 million

Marlborough State School: $1.5 million

Region’s schools that cost parents the most

The Rockhampton Grammar School: $10,120

Rockhampton Girls’ Grammar School: $9657

St Brendan’s College: $6082

The Cathedral College: $4301

Emerald Christian College: $3827

Marist College: $3802

Heights College: $3684

Emmaus College: $3659

Redeemer Lutheran College: $3650

St Ursula’s College: $3496