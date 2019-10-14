RICH V POOR: How incomes for CQ’s schools compare
Rockhampton’s richest school rakes in more than $89.2 million in three years and parents wanting to send their kids to the region’s most expensive school have to fork out $10,120, tightly held school statistics reveal.
An independent analysis of school financial records from the MySchool website have shown the massive amount of money some schools make every year, and how little some schools are forced to scrape by on.
The figures revealed The Rockhampton Grammar School in Rockhampton had a higher gross income than any other school in the Rockhampton region.
The school made a gross income of $89.2 million, according to financial records from the three most recently available years.
The region’s second richest school was Emmaus College, in Park Avenue, which had a gross income of $68.7 million.
The school with the third highest gross income was The Cathedral College, in Rockhampton, which made $61.2 million.
The figures include all fees, charges and parental contributions as well as State and Federal Government funding and any other private sources over the 2015, 2016 and 2017 years.
It does not include any deductions for capital works or debt servicing. The analysis does not include special schools or schools that did not have complete financial data in MySchool for one or more of 2015, 2016 or 2017.
Arcadia Valley State School, Arcadia Valley State School, had the lowest gross income of any school in the Rockhampton region. It made just $886,381 over the three year period.
The region’s school most expensive school was The Rockhampton Grammar School in Rockhampton where the average amount parents had to fork out in fees, charges and contributions in 2017 was $10,120.
Rockhampton Girls’ Grammar School, in Rockhampton, had the Rockhampton region’s second highest average parental contributions with $9657.
The school with the third highest parental contributions was St Brendan’s College, in St Brendan’s College, where the average contribution was $6082.
Region’s richest schools
The Rockhampton Grammar School: $89.2 million
Emmaus College: $68.7 million
The Cathedral College: $61.2 million
Rockhampton State High School: $49.5 million
Yeppoon State High School: $45 million
North Rockhampton State High School: $42.3 million
St Brendan’s College: $38 million
Frenchville State School: $35.3 million
Heights College: $33 million
Emerald State High School: $32.2 million
Region’s poorest schools
Arcadia Valley State School: $886,381
Lochington State School: $957,212
Goovigen State School: $1 million
Orion State School: $1 million
Westwood State School: $1.1 million
Mistake Creek State School: $1.2 million
Clarke Creek State School: $1.2 million
Gogango State School: $1.3 million
Milman State School: $1.3 million
Marlborough State School: $1.5 million
Region’s schools that cost parents the most
The Rockhampton Grammar School: $10,120
Rockhampton Girls’ Grammar School: $9657
St Brendan’s College: $6082
The Cathedral College: $4301
Emerald Christian College: $3827
Marist College: $3802
Heights College: $3684
Emmaus College: $3659
Redeemer Lutheran College: $3650
St Ursula’s College: $3496