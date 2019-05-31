Richard turns Rocky's trash into treasure

Valuer Richard Macdonald is excited to see what Rockhampton treasures will come forward at the Antiques and Collectables fair this weekend

RICHARD Macdonald remembers when a local woman brought along what she thought was a cheap marquisite brooch to one of his appraisal days in Rockhampton.

"She said her father was into greyhounds and this was a cheap prize the race association gave out to winners,” he said.

"Instead, it turned out to be a valuable diamond piece and I gave her $4,000 for it.”

Rockhampton's Heritage Village willo host the Antiques and Collectables Fair this weekend Jann Houley

Mr Macdonald will be at the Heritage Village this weekend to offer five-dollar appraisals during the Antiques and Collectables Fair.

Last year, lovers of antiques and collectables came from far and wide to sell swap and buy everything from art deco lamps and tin toys to 1950s collectables, tools and elegant crystal glassware.

Dealers and collectors from all over Queensland will be there and there is even the opportunity for the public to de-stash and make some extra cash with the Trash and Treasure markets (on Sunday only).

There will also be live demonstrations of vanishing trades.

The licensed dealer said he still gets excited by every piece he touches, and places such as Rockhampton, Ipswich and Toowoomba are his top spots for sourcing antique jewellery including watches and military curios.

"Maybe it's the graziers who made money out west and came into town to retire with just what fit in the farm ute,” he said.

"I still come across the mizpah pieces which the Irish and Scots gave to loved ones when they set off for the long trip to Australia.

"The stories behind each item means more to me than the money.”

Dainties and delicates are on display at the Fair Jann Houley

When not spending time on his farm in southern Queensland, Mr Macdonald travels from Adelaide to Mackay offering valuations and buying gold.

The week following the antiques fair, he will set up his Best Price Gold Buyers stall at Stocklands Shopping Fair.

"If anyone can't make it to the Heritage Village this weekend, come in and see me for appraisals at Stocklands next week,” he said.