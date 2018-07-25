What really caused Melbourne crane emergency

A crane arm in danger of collapse in Richmond. Picture: Tony Gough

WORK has begun to dismantle a Richmond crane damaged by wind that hung over homes and businesses for nearly two days.

Hundreds of local residents spent a second night away from their homes last night, as high winds delayed attempts to dismantle the 35m crane.

But this morning two workers were slowly lowered towards the damaged crane by another crane.

Two separate cranes are being used to dismantle the crane. Police said the process may take several hours.

There are long delays in the area this morning with road blocks in place on Bridge Road between Punt Road and Church Street, and Lennox Street between Highett Street and Swan Street.

Police have set up a wide exclusion area which has blocked off most local streets near the corner of Lennox Street and Bridge Road.

Trams along Bridge Road are being diverted via Swan and Victoria streets.

A second crane has been brought in to start to dismantle the damaged crane. Picture: David Crosling

WHAT REALLY CAUSED CRANE EMERGENCY

Michael Clark of Clark Cranes said the arm of his firm's crane had been left too high, causing it to swing and then bend in strong winds.

Locals were evacuated late on Monday and an exclusion zone set up after 110kmh gusts also caused scaffolding poles to rain down on streets.

WorkSafe Victoria confirmed yesterday it had visited the site on several occasions.

More than 300 people have been evacuated from their homes after the massive crane bent in strong winds this week. Picture: Tony Gough

The bent crane arm which forced the evacuation of hundreds of people. Picture: David Crosling

A spokesman said: "WorkSafe followed up a number of complaints made by members of the ­public, and was satisfied appropriate action was taken to address concerns."

The Herald Sun has seen emails to WorkSafe and Yarra City Council from locals and businesses, highlighting issues at the Lennox St site.

VicRoads shut nearby roads to create the 100m ­exclusion zone, where trams were halted.

Several businesses have had to remain closed.

Roads surrounding the crane have been shut, with hundreds evacuated. Picture: Tony Gough

Michael Coffey, WorkSafe Victoria's head of hazardous industries, said the weather had put them in a "compromising position".

"Our inspectors and engineers have been on site working with the crane company closely," he said yesterday.

"It's a pretty intense process that we're going through.

The crane arm is in danger of toppling. Picture: Jay Town

"Once all engineering ­assessments are completed and safe procedures are in place, the weather will determine when work can begin."

Aninvestigation of the matter "could end up in court", he added.

Peter Razos, who lives in a neighbouring apartment block, said yesterday his home resembled a "war zone", with fallen scaffolding and building materials battering the building in the gales.

He said there had been several issues with the building site this year. He claimed walls and staircases in his building had cracked due to heavy drilling at the site.

He also said the drilling had destroyed his block's hot water system, causing $10,000 damage and raw ­sewage to leak into several apartments.

"The place was vibrating for months on end," he said.

"One time about a dozen red bricks fell all down my driveway. My daughters were out there playing just before."

It is understood a new building company took over construction of the site when Burnley-based construction firm Project Group went into voluntary administration.

It has been reported the company was working on residential and commercial projects with a total contract value of about $190 million when it announced its insolvency in March.

WILD WEATHER TO DICTATE CRANE FIX

ENGINEERS will begin disassembling the crane threatening Richmond homes and businesses today.

WorkSafe and construction experts are using two mobile cranes to take apart and bring down the larger 35m crane.

Emergency services were called to the construction site on Lennox St near Bridge Rd about 11pm on Monday night to reports of an unstable crane following hours of wild winds.

Up to 80 residents living within 100m of the site were evacuated to the North Richmond Town Hall while hundreds more nearby are believed to have left their homes.

Henry Harvey, Zac Vassallo and Hayley Tjon-Aloi at the relief centre for evacuees. Picture: David Crosling

Many residents were unable to return home last night and almost 100 homes in the area were still without power.

Victoria Police Yarra Area Commander Rebecca Draper-Schulthesiss said resident and worker safety was front of mind.

"We are focused on community safety and supporting our key partners and keeping the area safe and residents safe until we can get the crane dismantled," she said.

"Those that we can get home, we'll get home as soon as possible. We're a little bit dictated to on how quickly we can move."

An exclusion zone around the site was established by emergency services and road closures will be in place until the crane is taken down.

The damaged crane dominates Melbourne’s skyline. Picture: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Crane owner Michael Clark said the jib - the crane's moving arm - was left too high overnight by the ­operators he had leased it to.

He said it should have been lower, so that it could swing with the wind, rather than catching the jib and bending backwards.

"The crane hasn't been left in the correct upright position," he said,

"At some sites, people complain about it overhanging and builders lift it up that little bit to appease the residents. Our first action is a safe and smooth dismantle process, ­engineered to prevent any ­further disruption in the area. Simultaneously, we are continuing our investigation."

Bridge Rd and surrounding streets have been closed. Picture: David Crosling

The affected streets in Richmond.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Stephen King said the wind hitting the crane on Monday night would have been about 111kmh, but the forecast for coming days was calmer.

Local business owners ­reported closures were taking their toll on foot traffic and sales along the usually bustling Bridge Rd shopping strip.

"It's been pretty bad. The road is shut down and that has affected business pretty ­heavily," clothing store owner Zev Landes said.

"We really need people to come down and support us."

Bridge Rd Main Street president Herschel Landes ­encouraged shoppers to get behind the local businesses.

"This is a major issue … but the rest of the street is open," he said.

Worker battle heavy rain in their attempts to rectify the problem. Picture: Tony Gough