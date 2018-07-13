Tiahleigh's murderer: ‘People believe he’ll be killed’

Rick Thorburn’s life is considered in danger from other prisoners. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt

Rick Thorburn’s life is considered in danger from other prisoners. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt

CHILD murderer Rick Thorburn has been moved between jails as officers reveal they believe he could be killed on the inside by another criminal.

Thorburn was in Southern Queensland Correctional ­Centre, but was transferred to Woodford jail in the last month.

He murdered his 12-year-old foster child Tiahleigh Palmer and was sentenced to life for the sickening crime this year.

Rick Thorburn, who is serving a life sentence for killing foster daughter Tiahleigh Palmer, inset, has been moved to Woodford Correctional Centre.

After killing her - to cover up his son Trent having sex with her - Thorburn dumped Tiahleigh's body on a riverbank and with his family lied to investigators about what happened. Trent Thorburn, sentenced to four years in jail for incest, perjury and attempting to pervert the course of justice, was released in January after serving 16 months.

The Courier-Mail has been told Rick Thorburn hid in the safety unit at the Gatton jail after his arrest and was on suicide watch for months before his most recent move.

"He states he will assault anyone who gets in his business," an officer said.

"But people believe he will be a victim of jail murder if he doesn't top himself.

"He's an arrogant piece of sh*t … We're told he will go firstly to Woodford and then to Wolston."

Inside the Woodford Correctional Centre, where Thorburn has been moved to. Picture: Chris McCormack

It is understood Thorburn was being moved into normal cell accommodation before he was moved.

"They believe he's too scared to face the rest of the prisoners despite statements to the contrary," the officer said.

Thorburn is now at Woodford jail, above, after being on suicide watch for months. Picture: Chris McCormack.

"Woodford has safety units as well, so he'll be in there first in an attempt to get him off suicide watch and then out of the safety unit and into Wolston."

Trent Thorburn was sentenced to four years in jail for incest, perjury and attempting to pervert the course of justice. He was released earlier this year.

Safety units are isolated with no association with other prisoners. They typically have a radio through an intercom, no television and prisoners are allowed a few hours in the exercise yard, with phone and lawyer access if needed.

The only other time out of their cell is to see a psychologist or counsellor.