Ricky and Robinson let rip on the strip

Ricky Stuart and Trent Robinson have called on the NRL to simplify the rules and make life easier for referees.

Ricky Stuart and Trent Robinson have called on the NRL to simplify the rules and make life easier for referees.

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has criticised the new-age peel-off strip, which he sarcastically described as a "bright idea."

The Raiders have become the fall-off strip kings this season, but Robinson questioned what the rule brings to the game.

The peel-off strip comes when two players deliberately peel away from a tackle, leaving one defender who can then legally strip the ball.

Live stream the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership on KAYO SPORTS. Every game of every round live & anytime on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14 day free trial >

Ricky Stuart and Trent Robinson have called on the NRL to simplify the rules and make life easier for referees.

"This has got nothing to do with Canberra. But what is it? I mean, honestly. Is that adding to the spectacle of our game? They have done it well on a couple of occasions," Robinson said.

"The refs are there constantly looking at the ball and who is stripping? So it ends up being a strip, slow play the balls, people in the ruck… honestly, is that added value to our game?

"The rule has come in and they (Canberra) have exploited it really, really well. So Icongratulate them for that. But, honestly, who pressure tested this and said: 'Refs, can you control the ruck plus also adjudicate on split second guys coming in and out?'

NZ’s best sports analysts, Sheddy and The Teacher’s Assistant, break down the NRL’s Strip Rule. pic.twitter.com/2yHgEhCy6Y — The Professor’s Late Hit (@professoronfox) July 30, 2019

"Is this adding value to our game? Someone had a bright idea in the off season and they put it in. One-on-one tackles with one-on-contact, that's been in our game the whole time.

"But stand there, fight off three guys who are trying to screw you into the ground, with everything they have got so you're not turned into a pretzel, and then everyone has their code to fall off the tackle and strip the ball. C'mon, honestly.

"This is an attacking game where you want some attrition. Anyway, someone smarter than me will work this out at the end of the year."

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said NRL referees were controlling games under increasing pressure each week.

"There are a number of rules in the game at the moment which are putting far too much pressure on the referees," Stuart said.

Asked was the peel-off strip one of those, Stuart said: "Well it's one of them because a lot times the referees have to guess. I think they got a lot of them right today.

Totally agree ross.

Said something similar a few weeks ago.



Its a shambles. Could ruin the whole game if not fixedhttps://t.co/GiUbVDFX18 — chris randall (@PC4U_Hawkesbury) August 11, 2019

"Whether the rule stays or goes, there are so many more rules in the game that we are creating and putting too much pressure on the blokes in the middle. I feel sorry for them because a lot of the time they have to guess on rules.

"We need to make it a little bit easier for them, not make it harder. The game talks about wanting to fasten up and have more football…I don't know what the stats are but the amount of stoppages in play at the moment, I don't know why it has come about."