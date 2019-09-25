Menu
Ride of a lifetime: Star Rocky horse keeps delivering

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
25th Sep 2019 8:30 AM
HORSE RACING: Star Rockhampton galloper Mr Attitude has given owner-breeder Wayne Twigg the ride of a lifetime, culminating in winning a prized industry accohas lade.

The colourful character and popular local businessman is still on “cloud nine” after the six-year-old gelding that he and his wife Carol bred claimed the Provincial Horse of the Year title at the Queensland Thoroughbred Awards in Brisbane on Sunday night.

“For him (Mr Attitude) to go up and win the Cleveland Bay (Townsville feature race), the Mackay Newmarket, then go to Cairns and run a brave third (chasing the $100,000 Northern Crowns bonus) and now this award, it’s the biggest ride we’ve been on in racing,” Twigg said yesterday.

“A lot of the owners went down for the awards, we had a big night and we all suffered a bit yesterday (Monday).”

Mr Attitude is by Irish stallion Duke Of Marmalade from the talented mare which Twigg raced, Milady Clang, who herself was a six-time Brisbane metropolitan winner.

“Milady Clang was probably the best horse I’ve ever had but this bloke (Mr Attitude) is going to get up there and probably overtake her without a problem,” Twigg said.

Twigg syndicated Mr Attitude among mates who share in the ownership – Liam Goody, Gavin Kime, Mark Mitchell, Greg Diplock, Brett Green and Barry Gregson.

Mr Attitude was originally trained in the south by Lawrie Mayfield-Smith before being transferred to Neville Petersen and then to Rockhampton trainer Ricky Vale in late 2018.

Under Vale, the galloper has gained a new lease on his racing life, winning nine races from 16 starts and banking $178,400 in prize money.

Twigg sang Vale’s praises. “The way Ricky has turned him around is just unbelievable. You couldn’t have wished for anything better – the amount he won in a prep and he was up a long time, you know over 12 months.

“I’ve actually just brought his (Mr Attitude’s) half-brother Hayburner home (from New South Wales) and he’ll pull up at Ricky’s today (Tuesday) and we’ll see what’s wrong with him because his last couple of starts down there with Matty Dunn he just didn’t finish his races off.’’

If Vale can weave some more magic then Hayburner could be Twigg’s next big thing on the racetracks of Capricornia.

barry gregson brett green gavin kime greg diplock liam goody mark mitchell mr attitude provincial horse of the year queensland thoroughbred awards ricky vale wayne twigg
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

