Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Manager Melissa Chandler with Jamie Mills and Sue Clark at the Grand Hotel in Mt Morgan
Manager Melissa Chandler with Jamie Mills and Sue Clark at the Grand Hotel in Mt Morgan
News

Ride4Lives to lunch at Mt Morgan

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
26th Feb 2020 7:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF the rain stays away, the chefs at Mt Morgan’s Grand hotel expect about 200 riders to swing by around lunchtime on Saturday.

The Ride4Lives participants gather at Gladstone Marina at 7am, travel to Biloela’s Settlers pub, Mt Morgan, Bajool and Raglan before heading back to the Calliope Historical Village.

Ride4Lives is a non-profit organisation established in 2017 to create awareness around suicide intervention, training and bereavement support.

The ride has grown since 2018 with support from social bike clubs such as Ulysses, MACE (Motorcycles Advocating Childs Empowerment), CQ and Gladstone Sports Bike Riders and the Vintage Motorcycle Club.

In addition to a lunch which the Grant Hotel manager has donated, riders at Mt Morgan will hear from guest speaker Nick Rayer.

Grand Hotel manager Melissa Chandler said providing a free lunch was a way for the popular pub to give back to the community.

“It’s good for the town, especially for the young kids around here,” she said.

“They’re going around to the smaller towns where people may have not have as many resources as in the big cities.”

All funds raised will be kept within the community and will go towards other events held during the year including the Bike Ride, Family Fun Day Bereavement Cruise and various activities held free of charge for Suicide Prevention Week.

This all helps to create positive awareness and the removal of stigma around mental health and suicide.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jail for Bowen Basin miner's brazen rape of a sleeping woman

        premium_icon Jail for Bowen Basin miner's brazen rape of a sleeping woman

        News The 26 year old raped the young woman while she slept and her boyfriend was in the shower

        Young clubber ignores 10 day ban notice

        premium_icon Young clubber ignores 10 day ban notice

        News NOT even two hours after he was beened from nightclub precinct, police located him...

        • 26th Feb 2020 7:17 PM
        Stabbing accused has her charge downgraded

        premium_icon Stabbing accused has her charge downgraded

        News A SINGLE mother who is accused of stabbing her uncle in the chest on New Year’s Day...

        • 26th Feb 2020 7:15 PM
        ‘Botanics’ opening sold out

        premium_icon ‘Botanics’ opening sold out

        News GALA Gallery’s latest exhibition features works by local artists Veronika Zeil...

        • 26th Feb 2020 7:09 PM