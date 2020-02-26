Ride4Lives to lunch at Mt Morgan

Manager Melissa Chandler with Jamie Mills and Sue Clark at the Grand Hotel in Mt Morgan

IF the rain stays away, the chefs at Mt Morgan’s Grand hotel expect about 200 riders to swing by around lunchtime on Saturday.

The Ride4Lives participants gather at Gladstone Marina at 7am, travel to Biloela’s Settlers pub, Mt Morgan, Bajool and Raglan before heading back to the Calliope Historical Village.

Ride4Lives is a non-profit organisation established in 2017 to create awareness around suicide intervention, training and bereavement support.

The ride has grown since 2018 with support from social bike clubs such as Ulysses, MACE (Motorcycles Advocating Childs Empowerment), CQ and Gladstone Sports Bike Riders and the Vintage Motorcycle Club.

In addition to a lunch which the Grant Hotel manager has donated, riders at Mt Morgan will hear from guest speaker Nick Rayer.

Grand Hotel manager Melissa Chandler said providing a free lunch was a way for the popular pub to give back to the community.

“It’s good for the town, especially for the young kids around here,” she said.

“They’re going around to the smaller towns where people may have not have as many resources as in the big cities.”

All funds raised will be kept within the community and will go towards other events held during the year including the Bike Ride, Family Fun Day Bereavement Cruise and various activities held free of charge for Suicide Prevention Week.

This all helps to create positive awareness and the removal of stigma around mental health and suicide.