Rider airlifted with serious injuries after off-road crash

A motorcyclist has reportedly crashed on a dirt track at Woodbury. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

A motorcyclist has reportedly crashed on a dirt track at Woodbury. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

UPDATE, 1.30pm: A man in his 20s has been airlifted to hospital following a serious dirt bike crash north of Yeppoon.

A spokeswoman for QAS confirmed the patient had sustained serious leg injuries after he reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

The difficult track, located off Kellys Landing Rd, required emergency crews to bring in smaller vehicles to access the patient.

He was later transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

UPDATE, 11am: Further information is coming to light surrounding a single-vehicle incident at Woodbury.

It is understood the patient crashed while riding a dirt bike down a small track located off Kellys Landing Rd around 10am.

Fire crews have since been able locate the patient around 800m down the track.

It is believed a small vehicle was required to travel down the road due to its difficulty.

The condition of the rider is unclear at this time.

Paramedics remain en route to the scene.

INITIAL, 10.15am: Emergency crews are currently attending a single-vehicle incident at Woodbury, approximately 15km north of Yeppoon.

Early reports suggested a motorcyclist lost control of the bike, crashing down a dirt track near Kellys Landing Rd around 10am.

The condition of the rider is unknown at this time.

Both QFES and QAS are currently en route.

More to come.