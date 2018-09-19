Rider completes clean sweep in cross country series

POWERING ON: Mitchell Burkhardt (under-12) leads the way from Oliver Burkhardt (under-15) in the final round of the cross country series at First Turkey.

MOUNTAIN BIKING: Michael England completed a clean sweep in the CQ Cross Country Series with victory in the final round at First Turkey on Sunday.

The Gladstone powerhouse won all four rounds to be crowned the overall champion in the elite men's class.

Grant Burkhardt was second overall and Sean Hall was third.

Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club president Dan Witten said there was some red-hot racing on Sunday in what was the last event of the 2018 season.

"We had 47 riders in the end, with an excellent turnout in the women and good numbers again in the juniors.

"The men's sport was particularly tight.

"Ben Hartzenberg needed to win to clinch the series, which he did, but Dane Powell was hot on his heels, as was Lachie Hallmark.”

Witten said that 2018 had been another big year for the club and the sport.

"Without seeing actual figures, I would say our race participation has been up 20 per cent this year.

"Races have generally attracted between 45 and 65 riders and it is good to see the trails being so well received.

"We've also seen a lot of new faces so it's good to know that new people are coming to the sport.

"The collaboration with Gladstone has also worked really well, and it adds some diversity to the series being able to ride different tracks.”

Witten said while the season was "done and dusted”, the club would look to host some twilight novelty events to help satisfy people's appetite for racing during the warmer months.

The club will also hold a come and try day at First Turkey on Sunday, October 21.

ROUND 4 RESULTS

Elite: Michael England 1, Glen Chadwick 2, Sean Hall 3

Female elite: Zara-Lee Goodson 1, Gillian Naylor 2

Female sport: Tracey Jackson 1, Mollie O'Connor 2, Margaret Bauman 3

Masters: Craig Avenell 1, Darren Massie 2, Roger Hetherington 3

Novice: Shane Hutley 1, Graham Walters 2, Darren Harvey 3

Sport: Benjamin Hartzenberg 1, Lachlan Hallmark 2, Dane Powell 3

Super Masters: Lewis Marshall 1, Tim McCall 2, Martin Bauman 3

Under-12: Mitchell Burkhardt 1

Under-15: Alex Burkhardt 1, Harrison Becker 2, Marcos Harvey 3

SERIES OVERALL RESULTS