A rider was killed in a serious motorbike crash at Coles Creek on Monday night.
Body found on Bruce Hwy 100m from crashed motorbike

Ashley Carter
11th Aug 2020 6:30 AM | Updated: 8:31 AM
A 48-year-old Emerald man has died after a serious motorbike crash at Coles Creek, just north of the Coast, on Monday night. 

In a statement, police said the man's body was found between the two northbound lanes of the Bruce Highway, about 200m south of the Mary Valley Link Road overpass, just after 11pm.

Paramedics treated him for critical injuries but he sadly died at the scene.

'Held him, kissed him': Firey mum first at son's fatal crash

Community devastated by loss of 21yo Imbil crash victim

Police found a Suzuki SV1000S motorbike on its side about 100m from the man.  

Preliminary inquiries indicate the rider parked on the nearby off-ramp and had been standing while holding his helmet when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.  

Officers are working to gather a complete picture of the incident as part of investigations, with further inquiries indicating a ute may have overtaken the rider and another car at high speed prior to the crash.  

Forensic Crash Unit investigators are appealing for any witnesses, particularly motorists travelling on the highway around the Kybong area between 10pm and 11pm, or anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage to contact police.   Investigations are continuing.

It comes after a 21-year-old Jorn Gilbert died in hospital after his car crashed into a light pole on Yabba Creek Rd at Imbil on Thursday.

