Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service generic ambulance. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Queensland Ambulance Service generic ambulance. Picture: Dominic Elsome
News

Rider hospitalised after South Burnett motorcycle crash

Dominic Elsome
21st Mar 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A motorcycle rider has been hospitalised after a crash in the South Burnett.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Paramedics were called to Taabinga after reports of a motorcycle crash on Edenvale South Road at 10.26am.

READ MORE: Two Burnett drivers busted nearly 50km over speed limit

QAS transported a patient to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

More Stories

south burnett crash south burnett crash 2021 taabinga crash taabinga crash 2021
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Women foils attempted break-in at North Rockhampton acreage

        Premium Content Women foils attempted break-in at North Rockhampton acreage

        News The alleged perpetrator is hiding in bushes on the property

        Former drug trafficker breaches suspended sentence

        Premium Content Former drug trafficker breaches suspended sentence

        Crime A former drug trafficker who was given a suspended jail term in 2016 had breached...

        MY FIRST YEAR: Super cute preppies from all over CQ

        Premium Content MY FIRST YEAR: Super cute preppies from all over CQ

        Local Faces Subscribe for only $1 for 28 days... and don’t forget to buy the Courier Mail on...

        Name and shame: Six pack of beers after wife’s emergency surgery

        Premium Content Name and shame: Six pack of beers after wife’s emergency...

        Crime Some of the drink and drug-drivers convicted in Rockhampton courts recently...