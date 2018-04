FILE IMAGE: Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident.

FILE IMAGE: Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Brenda Strong GLA041212AMBO

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Services responded to a motorbike accident this afternoon at Keppel Sands.

It was reported a 23-year-old male had come off a motorbike and was not wearing a helmet.

He was believed to be unconscious for 35 seconds when he first came off the bike.

It is believed he was transported to the Rockhampton Base Hospital.