27°
News

Rider slams into kangaroo on CQ road overnight

Matty Holdsworth
| 5th May 2017 7:06 AM Updated: 7:14 AM
Police sign Photo: John Gass / Daily News
Police sign Photo: John Gass / Daily News John Gass

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAN riding a motorbike hit a kangaroo on Saint Lawrence Road at 12.44am this morning.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition but with multiple injuries.

He sustained a fractured foot, elbow injuries and lacerations after the accident.

More to come.

Last night a vehicle also crashed into a tree at Keppel Sands.

At about 8.50pm, four people were travelling on Keppel Sands Rd when the vehicle hit the tree.

All patients were self-extricated from the car but one patient was transported with minor injuries to Rockhampton Hospital.

More to follow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

SEE the world from a different perspective atop of one of Brisbane’s funkiest rooftop bars.

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Rocky's latest high rise opens CBD living to new market

Rocky's latest high rise opens CBD living to new market

New two-bedroom apartments from $315,000 at LOFT

LEVEE TALK: Landry in no rush

PM Malcolm Turnbull with Michelle Landry MP

Capricornia MP says there's a bigger picture

Man loses career, family after drug taking goes horribly wrong

Men are three times as likely to commit suicide as women, and it kills twice as many men as car accidents.

Career in medicine cut short by man's drug habit

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to a weekend of activites in the Rocky region

Girls Grammar Rockhampton Race Day at Callaghan Park will be making tracks this weekend. Photo Liam Fahey / Morning Bulletin

Check out what's on over the next 72 hours in CQ.

Local Partners

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to a weekend of activites in the Rocky region

Your guide to the exciting events happening in Central Queensland.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Experiencing a little bit of France, no passport needed

MOVIE TIME: (left to right) Exchange student Coraline Naturel, Aimee PotieSecond row (left to right): Djarah Koops-Gill, Madeleine Hersey, Taylor Ingram, Zara Craggs, Caitlin Kruger, Sophie Witts, Hayley Salter, Aimee Williamson.

Film festival a must for locals

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

11 exciting events Rocky residents can attend in May

Priya Thakur and Vinod Kumar, chefs at Jai Ho indian restaurant preparing some dishes for Tastes of the World in Rockhampton. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

There is a wide range of great events on this month

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to a weekend of activites in the Rocky region

Your guide to the exciting events happening in Central Queensland.

Tom and his jokesters are back to grab your attention

Sam Pang, Tom Gleisner and Ed Kavalee star in Have You Been Paying Attention?

Popular quiz show returns with well-deserved Logies boost.

Laws says he didn’t like Princess Diana

Laws admits a dislike for Princess Diana.

Paris Jackson to star in Aussie’s film

Paris Jackson, pictured at the Met Gala, will make her movie debut.

Jackson making her film debut in a new movie by an Aussie director.

Toowoomba school girl prepares for Hollywood stardom

Kate Hardy

A former Toowoomba school girl is on the cusp of stardom

Just what the doctor ordered

Dan Hamill joins the cast of Love Child in season four.

DAN Hamill gets hearts racing in the new season of Love Child.

Brad Pitt reveals drinking woes in Jolie split

'I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka'

Build your Home by the Beach!

7 Sea Salt Drive, Lammermoor 4703

Residential Land Build your dream home on this level allotment! Situated amongst modern established ... $165,000

Build your dream home on this level allotment! Situated amongst modern established homes and just a short drive to beautiful Lammermoor Beach! • 806m2...

Must Be Sold

373 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

5 1 5 $559,000negoti...

Meander past the fruit trees, over the creek, up the graded driveway and be greeted by stunning mountain views that will win your heart. Enjoy the benefits of...

FOR SALE BERSERKER DIVERSITY

125 Elphinstone St, Berserker 4701

Commercial Seldom does an opportunity such as this little beauty, present itself in ... $295,000

Seldom does an opportunity such as this little beauty, present itself in an extremely handy location. Tucked in beside the Berserker Newsagency and a range of...

Hard To Find Any Cheaper!

51 Cocoanut Point Drive, Zilzie 4710

Residential Land This is your opportunity to secure a large 760m2, beautifully located block ... $89,000 NEG

This is your opportunity to secure a large 760m2, beautifully located block in Seaspray Resort Zilzie. Motivated vendor priced this block to sell and it won't last...

Completely Renovated

11 Burnett Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $219,000

Step inside and be inspired at what the owners have done to this little beauty. All the hard work has been taken care of with a new kitchen, new bathroom, new...

Packed with Potential!

897 Tanby Road, Tanby 4703

3 1 4 AUCTION

Auction Location: On-Site. 10 glorious acres in Tanby situated just 10 minutes from town! Large Queenslander in need of renovations surrounded by a variety of...

Golf Course at Back door – A View many only Dream of!

36 Fowler Drive, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This well designed home in Club Estate enjoys an exclusive view only few can boast about! Fronting Yeppoon Golf Club with the 16th Green just a few metres from the...

IMPECCABLE FAMILY RESIDENCE IN FOREST PARK ESTATE

20 Tamarind Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 4 $565,000

When quality means everything, you'll appreciate the attention to detail and features of this stunning home located in one of Rockhampton's premier locations...

Massive Family Home Looking to Expand?

14 Felhaber Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 3 2 $479,000

This impressive home will accommodate your growing family complete with extra living areas and an inground pool. A must to inspect the features are too many to...

Owner Wants This SOLD!!!!

19A Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 5 2 1 $239,000

Looking for that original highset weatherboard home with extra space?? This home has a separate Granny Flat at the rear of the property offering you just that for...

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Rocky's latest high rise opens CBD living to new market

Rockhampton's new high rise, LOFT, is set to open up inner city living to a whole new market.

New two-bedroom apartments from $315,000 at LOFT

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

Cheapest to most expensive homes in Rocky's most popular suburb

3 Henry St, The Range is on the market for $1,095,000.

BUYERS can't get enough of this Rocky suburb, but some are cheap.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!