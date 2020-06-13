Rider takes off from police and paramedics after road crash

A MOTORCYCLIST has reportedly taken off from emergency services after a single motorcycle crash this morning.

The incident was reported around 7.20am this morning on Rockhampton to Yeppoon Rd at Ironpot, near access eight at the end of the double lanes.

Queensland Ambulance Service treated a male patient in his 20s for lacerations.

Upon Queensland Police Service arrival, the male reportedly decamped from the ambulance and left the scene.

It is believed the rider did a U-turn on the road and crashed, causing the accident.