TRAFFIC CRASH: Emergency Services are rushing to help a woman thrown from her scooter Bev Lacey

A WOMAN has reportedly been thrown three metres from her motorised scooter after being hit by a car.

It's believed 31-year-old was at the corner of Musgrave St and Lakes Creek Rd, near the PCYC, when she was struck by the car.

Emergency services are rushing to the scene to attend to the woman who has reportedly sustained facial injuries and is lying in the "middle of the road”.

More to follow.