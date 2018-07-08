Rider thrown over handle bars into ditch

Paramedics treat a seriously injured rider after a motorbike accident on the Glenroy Marlborough road approximately 30kms south of Marlborough.

1.30pm: The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has transported a 53-year-old man to Rockhampton Hospital after he suffered serious injuries in a motor bike crash.

The accident happened on the Glenroy Marlborough road approximately 30klms south of Marlborough.

He sustained multiple fractures after being thrown over the handle bars.

A woman passing by in a vehicle spotted the injured man laying 40 meters off the road in a ditch and called emergency services.

He was treated on scene by the helicopter's Critical Care Paramedic before being flown to the Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition for further treatment.

10.20am: A man aged in his 50s has reportedly suffered facial injuries in a motor bike accident near Marlborough.

The incident happened about 9.40am at a property on Coorumburra Rd.

The Queensland Ambulance Service is responding.