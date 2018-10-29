Riders clock some impressive times at Sprint Saturday

PEDAL POWER: Jewel Krautz on track at the Kenrick Tucker Velodrome at the Rockhampton Cycling Club's Sprint Saturday.

PEDAL POWER: Jewel Krautz on track at the Kenrick Tucker Velodrome at the Rockhampton Cycling Club's Sprint Saturday. Shayla Bulloch

CYCLING: Fast times were the order of the day as 50 riders hit the track for Rockhampton Cycling's Sprint Saturday.

Bundaberg's Duncan Allen led the way, clocking 11.8secs in the 200m qualifying, the fastest time of the night.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Rockhampton young gun Deneaka Blinco had the second fastest time of 12.83secs, while Matt Tennent (12.96) also broke the 13-second mark.

Rockhampton Cycling Club president Cherie Blinco said the event went well, and attracted 20 senior and 30 junior riders.

She said some of the times were extremely good for an outdoor track.

Blinco said Sprint Saturday offered members something different to the regular Friday night racing and provided the club's representative riders with some valuable practice.

"Sprint rounds are run at state and national competition but are not normally offered at club level,” Blinco said.

A-grade Duncan Allen set the track alight, recording the fastest time of the night in qualifying. Shayla Bulloch

"We like to run them to give our riders who do go away a chance to fine-tune their skills before they get to that higher level.”

Blinco said that being on a Saturday, the event was also designed to encourage visiting riders to take part.

Allen was among five riders from Bundaberg who made the trip for the event.

He had a good night, winning the A-grade scratch race and then clocking the fastest time in qualifying. He was performing well in the sprint rounds before crashing on his last race.

Blinco said the scratch races served up some great contests, with George Tucker taking out the juniors and Bailey McGhee winning C-grade.

One of the best races came in B-grade when Tom Waerner attacked early and led all the way to claim an impressive win.

Blinco said the sprint rounds were keenly contested.

Saturday's meet also provided some valuable preparation for Deneaka Blinco, Ellyssa Ruff and Caden Ruff who, along with Charlotte Waerner, are headed to the National Junior Track Series in Sydney this weekend.

The series is open to riders in the under-15 and under-17 age groups, and held over three rounds.

Deneaka won the under-17 girls derby in the opening round in Melbourne and is sitting fourth overall.