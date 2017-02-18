Riders gear up for season opener at Yeppoon

REVVED UP: Organisers are expecting a 100-plus field for the Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club's first race meeting of the season tomorrow at the Yeppoon MX Track.

MOTOCROSS: A host of new riders are expected to hit the track at the Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club's first race meeting tomorrow.

President Paul Warr said it was a busy start to the year for the club, which next weekend will host Round 1 of the CQ Off-Road Series.

"The season's started off very strong. We had a really successful come and try day a fortnight ago,” he said.

"We had 48 new riders there and we're getting a lot of phone calls from parents of juniors who want to come and race this weekend as a result of that.

"We've also had quite a bit of interest from out-of-town riders as well.”

Warr said the club had been focused on making the Yeppoon MX Track more spectator friendly, with extra grassed areas and shade trees and upgrades to the canteen and bar facilities, while improvements had also been made to the track surface.

He is hoping tomorrow's event will attract more than 100 riders.

"Jacob Shields in the junior lites will be sure to feature. He had a really good ride last weekend in Rockhampton and he's certainly one to watch this weekend on his home track,” Warr said.

"We've also got a few juniors who have stepped into the senior ranks who will be looking to make their mark against the big boys.

"Local rider Jaymie Warr had his first senior race last weekend in Rockhampton, finishing second in the clubman lites. He will step up a grade this weekend to race in the senior lites and will be looking to mix it up there.”

Warr said the Keppel and Rockhampton clubs would co-host the popular Reef to Beef series again this year.

The two-day events, designed to encourage inter-club participation and co-operation, will be held in June and July.

Warr said spectators were welcome to come along and watch tomorrow's action. Practice starts at 8.30am, with racing from 9am.