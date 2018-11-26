Riders pay tribute to Jen with $7000+ Rocky Raiser

Riders prepare to do a tribute lap for Jen Rosenberg at the weekend.s Rocky Raiser, run by the Rockhampton Motocross Club.

MOTOCROSS: Wayne Rosenberg will always remember his beloved wife Jen as his best mate.

Jen, 54, died in April, 12 months to the day after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Emotions are understandably still raw for Wayne but he was heartened by the turnout at the weekend's Rockhampton Motocross Club's Rocky Raiser, which was dedicated to Jen and was raising money for Bowel Cancer Australia.

A field of 135 riders took to Six Mile Raceway for the two-day event which, just hours in, had raised more than $7000 for the cause.

Before racing started, riders did a lap of honour for Jen, brightly coloured balloons flying from their handlebars in tribute.

Wayne and Jen owned Rosenberg Motorcycles and Rosenberg Powersports, and have been involved with the club for about 20 years.

They were always "motorcycle people” so it was understandable that their daughter Sam started riding with the club as a teenager.

The devoted parents took on different roles with the club and as businesspeople were always happy to throw their support behind its events.

Club president Peter Dark said the Rosenbergs were highly regarded members of the club and that Jen was an incredibly loyal person who would do anything for anyone.

He said it was wonderful for the club to be able to recognise Jen and to raise funds for Bowel Cancer Australia, which is fully self-funded.

Wayne was clearly touched by the response.

"I'm very proud, to be honest. She's obviously touched a lot of people,” he said, as the next class of riders revved away from the starting gates.

"I can't believe how many people have supported the event and have donated to it.

"This is a very good club. We've been involved with it and supported it for a long time and they're now showing us how much they appreciate what we've done for them, especially Jen.”

Wayne said Jen had always been fit and healthy, but started getting blood clots early last year.

"We were down the beach at Easter in the caravan and she said I've got a pain in my leg but she thought it will be right, it will be gone tomorrow.

"By Tuesday her leg had blown up and she went to the doctors and they said you've got a blood clot.”

"After having a good look they found bowel cancer, which was going to be okay, they were going to operate and sort things out but within a month it moved to her liver, then to her lymph nodes and her pelvis and then into her spine.

"It was a very aggressive cancer and we lost her exactly 12 months to the date she was diagnosed.”

Wayne said Jen was determined to see her only grandchild, Eli, celebrate his first birthday.

"Eli turned one on April 8 this year. Jen hung out and fought to see that and we lost her seven days later.”

The Rosenbergs' son-in-law Justin Stapleton competed at the weekend but Wayne, who has previously raced motocross, opted for a spectator role.

"They wanted me to get back on but I said no. The brain knows what to do but the body's about 10 seconds too late,” he said.

"I think it's best that I just watch.”