Riders race in to be part of Rocky Raiser

Junior and senior riders will hit Six Mile Raceway this weekend for the Rocky Raiser.

MOTOCROSS: The unlimited two-stroke class is shaping as the headline act at the Rockhampton Motocross Club’s annual fundraiser.

The Rocky Raiser will be run over two days at Six Mile Raceway at Pink Lily, with all profits going to Rural Aid’s Buy a Bale campaign.

RADMX media officer Tony Clark said nominations were going well.

“We were getting close to 100 this morning and typically we find a lot of entries come in late,” he said.

“There are names I would expect to see that aren’t there yet so I would expect we’d get around the 130 mark.”

Juniors will race across five classes – 50cc Division 1 and 2, 65cc, 85cc and junior lites.

The seniors will compete in unlimited two-stroke, senior clubman lites, senior clubman open, ladies and Masters.

There will be novice classes for men and women, as well as pit bikes.

Clark said there had been a lot of interest in the unlimited two-stroke class.

“That’s a class we don’t normally run but it’s generated a lot of interest and a lot of people have jumped on board.

“We’ve already got 14 entries and I’m anticipating it will be the biggest field.

“Club member Greg Schneider has made a great trophy featuring an old exhaust pipe and it will be a perpetual trophy.”

Clark said that Rockhampton’s Mitchell Dark and Beau Dargel and Blackwater’s Jake Gook would be good chances of having their names etched on that trophy.

Riders will come from across Central Queensland, as well as the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

Among the visitors will be Jet Alsop, who was last year’s 65cc world champion.

Clark said Saturday’s races would be run over three laps, while Sunday’s would revert to the traditionally longer races.

Riders can register at Ridernet; entries close at 5pm Friday.