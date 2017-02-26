Riders revel in enduro action at Yeppoon track

HOLD ON: Kane Tougher leads the field through one of the obstacles during Round 1 of the CQ Off-Road Series.

ENDURO: Riders from between Townsville to Brisbane descended on Yeppoon for the opening round of the CQ Off-Road Series.

International enduro star Jemma Wilson was among the 71-strong field that tackled the challenging course at the Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club's Yeppoon MX track on Sunday.

Yeppoon EnduroX: Action from Yeppoon EnduroX

Club president Paul Warr said the day served up some spectacular racing as competitors took on man-made obstacles including mining tyres, water-filled rock pools and more than 100 logs.

"We got some really good feedback from the riders about the facilities and how well run the event was and we had a couple of hundred spectators turn up on the day which is great,” he said.

"We were really pleased with the number of juniors who took part - we had eight 65cc riders and 11 85cc riders.

"A number of competitors including Jemma said they will be back for the big one - our annual enduro-X - at the end of the year.”

Gladstone's Simon Van Someren raced to victory in the expert open class, ahead of Dudley Duff and Matt Austin.

Yeppoon's Jaymie Warr put in a solid performance, finishing second in his first outing in the expert lites behind Matt Murry.

Jason Rice and Matthew Shelton waged a ding-dong battle in the veterans class with just three points separating them at the end of the three rounds.

Racing returns to the Yeppoon track on March 19 when the Keppel club holds its second race day of the year.

RESULTS

65cc: Jack Blackley 1, Xavier Welling 2, Kyrone Blanden 3

Expert open: Simon Van Someren 1, Dudley Duffy 2, Matt Austin 3

Mini lites: Oliver Van Someren 1, Josh McKay 2, Mason Comrie 3

Clubman ironman: Brandan Shelton 1, Daniel Austin 2, Mark Ein 3

Junior lites: Ryan Thompson 1, Mason Gray 2, Lachlan Skead 3

Veterans: Jason Rice 1, Matthew Shelton 2, Nathan Bennett 3

Expert lites: Matt Murry 1, Jaymie Warr 2, Andrew Jeffries 3

Ladies: Jemma Wilson 1, Ainsleigh Ross 2