Riders saddle up for states in Rocky

tIME OUT: Rockhampton’s Sarah Laxton and her horse Arnold relax before heading back into the showjumping arena at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

EQUESTRIAN: Rockhampton’s Sarah Laxton is loving the chance to compete in a state championship in her home town.

She was among several hundred riders who saddled up for the Pony Club Queensland State Equitation and Showjumping Championships at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Evangeline Donaldson on Reef Action.

The event started on Monday and winds up today with the Grand Prix, the showjumping finale.

The championships are being hosted by the Central Queensland Zone 27 Pony Club.

Treasurer Ross Newman said there were 140 competitors in the equitation and 148 in the showjumping.

They have come from centres from Cairns to Augathella and the Gold Coast, with 25 Central Queenslanders taking part.

Rockhampton hosted the first of these championships in 1969 and last held them 13 years ago.

“It’s pretty tough competition out there,” Newman said.

“The competitors are aiming to be crowned state champion for their age group in their height discipline.

“Riders 10 and under are jumping at 60cm right through to under-26 up to 1m 10cm and every height class in between.”

Laxton, 20, finished fifth overall in the equitation in the 17 to under-21 division and won the opening round of the showjumping yesterday.

Charlotte Lee on Hazardous.

She was riding her warm blood Arnold in his first outing at a state championship.

“I’m super pleased with him. I’m hoping he has some more good rounds in him and we’ll see how we go,” she said.

“I haven’t been to a state event in about three years. Obviously this was in our back yard so I thought we should go.”

Laxton has been involved in equestrian since she was eight.

“I begged my parents until they finally let me on a horse down in Brisbane,” she said.

“We moved up to Rockhampton and bought a small amount of acreage and I begged them again and I got a horse straight off the track.

“I just really love the animal and competing really tests your skills and the combination.”