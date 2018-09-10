Riders suit up for world-wide event revving up in region

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride will take place in Rockhampton and Yeppoon on September 30.

SUIT up, rock up and rev up those engines all in the name of men's health.

On September 30, more than 100,000 dapper men and women will don vintage clothing and mount their classic motorcycles in a charity initiative to raise money for prostate cancer and mental health research.

The world-wide event, The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride has announced it is coming to Central Queensland with rides planned in Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

Since its inception, the organisation has raised more than $13 million and this year numbers have grown.

In partnership with the Movember Foundation, The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride are committing 40 per cent of total funds raised to men's mental health services, with the majority share being put towards prostate cancer research.

Up from 90,000 riders last year to a forecast of over 120,000 in 2018, men and women in over 650 cities worldwide will ride classic and vintage styled motorcycles on Sunday, 30 September.

On this day, streets across the world - including Sydney, Paris, New York and London - will be humming with the tune of a united front against killers of men.

If you're interested in joining the local rides, visit www.gentlemansride.com and sponsor a rider near you.

Visit the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride's Facebook page to see the array of incredible personal stories.