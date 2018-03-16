Riders take on two tracks in weekend's Reef 2 Beef series

MOTOCROSS: The race will be on for the President's Cup when the region's two motocross clubs go head to head in the opening round of the Reef 2 Beef series this weekend.

The two-day event is co-hosted by the Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club and the Rockhampton Motocross Club, with racing at Yeppoon on Saturday and Rockhampton on Sunday.

About 130 riders are expected to compete for championship points across the 14 classes from Peewees through to Masters.

The two club presidents - Paul Warr (Keppel Coast) and Peter Dark (Rockhampton) - will also select two riders per class per day whose points will count towards the coveted Cup.

Rockhampton is yet to get its hands on the trophy, which was introduced to the series last year.

Yeppoon's Jacob Shields and Koby Hoff and Rockhampton's Beau Dargel and Ellyse O'Connor will be among those to watch after strong showings in Round 2 of the CQ Series staged in Rockhampton last weekend.

Riders will be on track from 8.30am both days this weekend, with racing from about 9.30am.

The second round of the Reef 2 Beef will be held mid-April.