Riders to race clock on First Turkey trails

MOUNTAIN BIKING: Cody White will start a firm favourite in the elite men's category in Round 2 of the CQ Enduro Series on Sunday.

The Rockhampton rider will be among a strong field chasing victory on the trails at First Turkey.

Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club president Dan Witten said the action would be fast and furious as riders raced the clock.

"It's really gaining in popularity, the enduro racing, and it's more aimed at those looking for an adrenalin rush,” he said.

"Depending on their category, riders do either three or four downhill stages with the lowest combined time determining the winner.”

Jodi Newton will be a strong contender in the open ladies. Chris Ison ROK250318cbike8

Witten expects strong nominations, with racing in six categories - elite men, sport men, open ladies, masters, novice and juniors (11-15 years).

He said the elite men always delivered entertaining racing.

"Cody White will definitely be a favourite on home soil,” Witten said.

"Zane Keleker, if he's racing, will be pushing as well, and Joel Robinson is always a fast rider.

"In the open ladies, Jodi Newton and Ellyse O'Connor are generally the stand-outs.”

The event starts at 8.30am. Online registrations close at 8am on Saturday.