Riders vie for valuable points at last club day of year

DOUBLE SUCCESS: Braeden Krebs won both the 85cc 12-U16 and the junior lites at the Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club's final race day of the 2018 season on Sunday. Allan Reinikka ROK041118akeppelm

MOTOCROSS: Four riders have capped their 2018 seasons with dual victories at the Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club's last race day of the year.

Koby Hof (65cc 7-U10 and 85cc 9-U12), Braeden Krebs (85cc 12-U16 and junior lites), Jacob Shields (senior lites and unlimited) and Peiter Kop (clubman unlimited and Masters) were in winning form on the Yeppoon track on Sunday.

Club president Paul Warr said good close racing was the order of the day.

"Some of the classes went down to the wire, with Sunday's results deciding the overall championship winners.

"Quite a few riders were keen to fight for those last points on offer and were pushing hard for victory.

"We had good numbers in the junior classes, which is always encouraging because that's our next generation of riders coming through.”

Warr said 2018 had been a huge year for the club.

"It all started with the major renovations and track extension, which had to be completed in time for us to host a round of the CQ championships in July.

"We balanced that with a number of club days and then hosted our most successful enduro-X event yet for the club.

"We had one weekend off and then we were straight back into our last club championship round.

"It's been a great year and we must thank our volunteers and sponsors who have made it all possible.”

RESULTS