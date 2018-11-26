Menu
Scenes from the Rockhampton Show 2012. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin
Scenes from the Rockhampton Show 2012. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin
Entertainment

Rides galore promised for 2019 Rocky Show

Michelle Gately
by
26th Nov 2018 2:37 PM
THE Rockhampton Show will be united again next year with the return of sideshow alley, Rockhampton Regional Council has announced.

THE Showman's Guild yesterday walked through the venue which has been the centre of an ongoing dispute which forced Rockhampton Regional Council to reclaim control of the annual event.

In August, the council took back control of the Rockhampton Show after a long-running dispute between the former Show Society and the Showman's Guild saw a "split show” in June.

Luke Hennessy, Showman's Guild president, said the organisation was pleased by the space given to sideshow alley attractions in 2019.

Luke Hennessy from the Showman's Guild of Australasia.
Luke Hennessy from the Showman's Guild of Australasia.

He promised a "full array” of the nation's best show rides and attractions.

"One of the most important things that will help make next year's show a huge success is the low entrance fee which gives every member of the public an affordable ticket price,” Mr Hennessy said.

"Council will also be bringing back popular agriculture competitions that dwindled away in the past, and from a community and agricultural aspect I am so pleased to see that the next show will offer something for absolutely everyone who comes along.”

The entry price will by $5 for all ages except under-5s, who are free.

Rocky Show - Leah McBride competing in the Chamption Hack at the Rockhampton Show.
Rocky Show - Leah McBride competing in the Chamption Hack at the Rockhampton Show.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said the two organisations had "already established an incredibly productive relationship”.

"The overwhelming response of positive feedback from the public is also proof of how much our community values the show and I can't wait to see the results our Advance Rockhampton team and the Guild will deliver,” she said.

"What's been really important is bringing the broader community back in.

"We are reaching out to many volunteers who have been such an integral part of the show in years past and looking for their support.”

2019 Show

  • The 2019 Rockhampton Agricultural Show will run from June 12-14 with a show holiday on Thursday, June 13.
  • Council welcomes anyone who would like to volunteer for the 2019 to get in touch via email at show@rrc.qld.gov.au or via the Show Facebook page www.facebook.com/rockyagshow.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

