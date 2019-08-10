Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Danami Brahman stud's winning team of Bailey, Lane and Michael Rose, Lillie Spozetta, Chinlae and Maddison Rose at Mt Morgan show
Danami Brahman stud's winning team of Bailey, Lane and Michael Rose, Lillie Spozetta, Chinlae and Maddison Rose at Mt Morgan show Jann Houley
News

Ridgelands Roses win gold: CQ's 'best little show' turns 21

JANN HOULEY
by
10th Aug 2019 12:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Mount Morgan show is always a golden opportunity to show off the best of rural life from around Central Queensland.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The Rose family brought three bulls, two heifers, one cow and a calf in from their Ridgelands estate to enter the judging and they already had a slew of ribbons to show for it early Saturday morning.

Their Danami Brahman stud took out two grand champions, a supreme champion, two reserve champions, five first places and a couple of second places after the judging started at 8am.

Brailynn Donald, Keedon Donald-Passmore and Thea Hayes at the Mt Morgan Show arcade
Brailynn Donald, Keedon Donald-Passmore and Thea Hayes at the Mt Morgan Show arcade Jann Houley

The Rose kids, who attend Rockhampton State High School, hope to follow in their parents' footsteps and work on the land when they finish school.

The Mount Morgan show features show horses and jumping competitions, stud cattle, carriage driving, market stalls, a sideshow alley, show bags and, of course, fairy floss.

Bastian Hayes and Wayne Brown of the Light Horse brigade at the Mt Morgan show
Bastian Hayes and Wayne Brown of the Light Horse brigade at the Mt Morgan show Jann Houley

There is free entertainment from CQ Funky face painting, balloon twisting and the Johnson Park petting zoo.

Pavilions include cooking, arts and crafts, plants, photography, sewing and needlework, art, pottery and ceramics.

See the show program at http://www.mountmorganshow.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/2019-21st-Annual-Show-Program-print.pdf

agricultural shows arcade games mt morgan show jumping
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Biloela baker busted after buying bulk bags of buds

    premium_icon Biloela baker busted after buying bulk bags of buds

    Crime He was caught up in a drug syndicate, got out, and then got caught.

    JM Kelly founder took six-figure salary before $50m collapse

    premium_icon JM Kelly founder took six-figure salary before $50m collapse

    News The founder was appearing in court as part of a public examination

    What's on: Village Festival, Mt Morgan Show, CQ's got it all

    premium_icon What's on: Village Festival, Mt Morgan Show, CQ's got it all

    News Find out the hottest events across the region this weekend

    Boozy clue could be key to croc head theft

    premium_icon Boozy clue could be key to croc head theft

    News 'Someone's probably had a pretty good State of Origin party'