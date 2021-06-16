The annual campdrafting event at Ridgelands is a “massive” event for the community, and one the local school has been working towards for months.

Its P&C committee will handle four days worth of food and drinks catering when the event begins next Wednesday, June 24.

School principal Rebecca Raymont said about one-third of her students would take part in the junior events, alongside their older siblings and parents.

Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

“Some of our students will also be on hand to muster the cattle throughout the campdraft,” she said.

The event is a major event on the community calendar and one of the school’s most important source of fundraising.

It was rescheduled from the Easter weekend after heavy rains made the course dangerously muddy.

There is camping available on-site. See the Ridgelands Campdraft facebook site for more information.

Originally published as Ridgelands school kids gearing up for iconic campdraft