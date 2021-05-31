Ridgelands Show: Sausage dog and pig races and much more

There were large crowds of people and animals of all sorts at the Ridgelands 38th Annual Show on Saturday, May 29.

A first to the event, the sausage dog races was a big drawcard and the crowd gathered to watch the main event at 3pm.

Sausage Dog Races at Ridgelands Agricultural Show: Sausage Dog Races at Ridgelands Agricultural Show

More than a dozen dachshunds took part in the races with three heats and a final.

Kiki took out the win much to the delight of her owner, Shannon Wilson.

The pig races were also popular and dozens gathered to watch the animals race through an obstacle course to get to the milk at the end.

Pig races at Ridgelands Show: Pig races at Ridgelands Show

Families enjoyed browsing the stalls, displays and other entertainment.