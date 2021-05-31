Menu
Sausage dog races winner: Kiki with Shannon Wilson and Courtney White
Ridgelands Show: Sausage dog and pig races and much more

Vanessa Jarrett
31st May 2021 2:00 PM
There were large crowds of people and animals of all sorts at the Ridgelands 38th Annual Show on Saturday, May 29.

A first to the event, the sausage dog races was a big drawcard and the crowd gathered to watch the main event at 3pm.

More than a dozen dachshunds took part in the races with three heats and a final.

Kiki took out the win much to the delight of her owner, Shannon Wilson.

The pig races were also popular and dozens gathered to watch the animals race through an obstacle course to get to the milk at the end.

Families enjoyed browsing the stalls, displays and other entertainment.

dachshund dash pig races pig racing ridgelands show sausage dog races tmbgallery
