‘Ridiculous’ flaw with new space uniform

Social media users have noticed one simple flaw in the uniform design of the newly created US Space Force: it's got a camouflage pattern.

Pictures of the space uniform were released on Friday, and it's prompted a flurry of activity.

The Space Force, which is organised within the Department of the Air Force, were not over the moon about the public's response.

They explained in a tweet many hours later that it is using "current Army/Air Force uniforms" to save costs and said that its members "will look like their joint counterparts they'll be working with, on the ground."

USSF is utilizing current Army/Air Force uniforms, saving costs of designing/producing a new one.



Members will look like their joint counterparts they’ll be working with, on the ground. — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) January 18, 2020

But people didn't think that made the uniform any less hilarious. It's as if the uniform designers were living on another planet, according to social media users.

How many trees are you expecting to find in space — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 18, 2020

I know this is hard to understand, but on the left there is a picture of camouflage and on the right there is a picture of space. Study these carefully until you can see the difference. pic.twitter.com/7HhAeHRyrm — JRehling (@JRehling) January 18, 2020

"Space Force: It's a jungle out there" - Trump, apparently https://t.co/czUnTM2aTd — Tuxedo Mask (@TheLoveBel0w) January 18, 2020

In space, no one can hear you be ridiculous. https://t.co/ZFJd6ofD41 — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) January 18, 2020

This is a wise choice in the future when Space Force troops are deployed to Afghanistan https://t.co/ItlUTpNqvI — Alex Horton (@AlexHortonTX) January 18, 2020

Gotta say, I'm a little disappointed with the camo. And considering your leader, this is probably more on point. pic.twitter.com/aw4q9KT1MP — Rise of the Alien Queen (@rise_alien) January 18, 2020

The newly created Space Force has only one member so far, Jay Raymond, a general and commander of the newly created branch of the military. The image of the new uniform shows a four-star rank, indicating it would be his.

President Donald Trump championed the creation of the sixth branch of the military and Congress appropriated funds for the force in its most recent budget.