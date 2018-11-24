Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Benjamin Alexander Harald, 23, pleaded guilty yesterday.
Benjamin Alexander Harald, 23, pleaded guilty yesterday.
Crime

'Ridiculous' loss of car car over $150 dispute with ex

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
24th Nov 2018 3:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROCKHAMPTON man was mad at his former girlfriend over a $150 gift voucher when he drove his car towards her, lost control and crashed into a house.

Benjamin Alexander Harald, 23, pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of dangerous driving and one of fleeing a crash scene.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said it was very fortunate the defendant or anyone else was not seriously injured.

"You used your car as a weapon to scare them, went over the gutter and into a car that went into a house,” Mr Clarke said.

Defence lawyer Grant Cagney said Harald's vehicle was extensively damaged and was now at the wreckers.

"He's lost his own vehicle in this, which is ridiculous given it was over a $150 gift card,” he said.

Mr Cagney said Harald had discovered his former de facto partner of two years had stolen the gift card, which had been given to him by his employer.

He said he had spoken to her and demanded she pay back the money.

Mr Cagney said Harald had left her "but foolishly decided to swerve the car in her direction”.

"He didn't intend to hurt her,” he said.

Harald did a u-turn after the first swerve and went back to swerve at the victim again.

"He lost control of the vehicle when he passed them on the footpath,” Mr Cagney said.

Mr Clarke said he must have been driving with some purpose.

The court heard Harald fled the scene but police located him a short distance away with his damaged car and he co-operated fully with police.

Harald's parents were in court to support him.

Mr Clarke ordered Harald to an 18-month prison term, a $750 fine and disqualified from driving for nine months.

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle shield ave tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    HOME GROWN:Farm butcher follows in his Dad's meaty footsteps

    premium_icon HOME GROWN:Farm butcher follows in his Dad's meaty footsteps

    Business Jamie has seen it all from deer and alpacas to pigs and cattle

    CQ men urged to take a stand against domestic violence

    premium_icon CQ men urged to take a stand against domestic violence

    Health Alarming DV statistics were revealed at the White Ribbon breakfast

    Locals urged to keep safe as heatwave scorches CQ towns

    premium_icon Locals urged to keep safe as heatwave scorches CQ towns

    Weather TOWNS to reach mid 40s as week long heatwave approaches

    Minister denies bringing down JMK

    premium_icon Minister denies bringing down JMK

    Politics Mr de Brenni has denied the allegation

    Local Partners