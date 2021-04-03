Ridiculous verdict divides racing world

A winner has been declared after an extraordinary investigation into a photo finish that is still dividing the racing world.

Punters around the world are scratching their heads after the narrowest of photo finishes at Chelmsford City Racecourse on Saturday (AEDT).

An apparent dead heat between two horses resulted in a lengthy investigation before a winner was crowned in a verdict that many fans are still protesting.

Racing stewards in the UK announced the race had been awarded to $12 shot Crazy Spin despite the first photos of the finish showing an instantaneous finish with runner-up Anniemation, The Sun reports.

The finish of the $10,000, 1600m Support The Injured Jockeys Handicap race has prompted eagle-eyed fans to investigate the close finish - and all the evidence points to the correct decision being made after close-ups of the close-up image showed the smallest of gaps between the two horses.

That is a dead heat, surely.

When the first photo emerged, punters had been convinced it was a dead heat.

Trained by Ivan Furtado and wearing number six, Crazy Spin led much of the way and into the home straight.

Second horse on the left with a tiny gap v winner on the right with no gap twixt nose and line pic.twitter.com/KkSDLX4BhX — peter robinson 🇪🇺🇪🇺 (@333peterobinson) April 2, 2021

But as he tired he hung right and eventual runner-up Anniemation - wearing the number seven - was always closing, no more so than as they crossed the line.

The commentator called it a "tight finish" as the race ended in perhaps the understatement of the year.

As TV commentator Richard Hoiles explained, the printed version of the photo would be clearer than the pixelated TV and online version.

Those that had a few dollars on the runner-up will, understandably, take a little bit longer to accept the result.

