Riding in heaven: Rocky rider passes away from injuries

TRIBUTE: Don Smith has tragically passed away after a motorbike accident earlier this month. Facebook

HEARTS were broken on Tuesday when Rockhampton motorbike enthusiast Don Smith passed away from complications of a serious crash.

Don was riding on Glenroy Marlborough Rd, 30kms south of Marlborough, on July 8, when he veered off the road and was thrown over his handlebars.

He was rushed to Rockhampton Hospital and treated for seven broken ribs, a broken collar bone, an injured ankle and a punctured lung.

Despite the severity of his injuries, the Man's Toy Shop employee was determined to return to the road and his beloved pastime.

On July 24, his daughter, Samara Smith, posted the heartbreaking news on Facebook.

"It's with an absolutely broken and utterly shattered heart that I have to announce that late this afternoon heaven unexpectedly opened its doors to let in the kindest and most amazing angel it's seen yet, my loving dad Don Smith,” she posted.

Hundreds of comments of shock and heartbreak over the announcement poured out online, as the Rockhampton community honoured a man who had touched the lives of many.

Andrea Tzioutzias said: "We were absolutely shocked and incredibly saddened to hear this news yesterday. Your Dad was a really top bloke and a great mate.”

Long-time friend Jason Gordon reflected on meeting Don at Emu Park's main beach as a teenager.

"Riding [in] heaven mate?” he commented on the post.

"I was one of the first you met in Emu Park, form that day we became friends.

"Have fond memories of the catch ups: Shelly's Beach Bon Fire nights... and just mates being mates.

"I looked up to you... go cruise those skies Don, sweep the curves, swim the waves, smell the salt, light the fires, watch over your roses, they miss you.”

"We thought he was recovering well but last night there were some unexpected complications sending him back to hospital and this afternoon he decided he would have a better view watching over us from heaven,” she said on Tuesday night.

"Dad's always had trouble with timing and he decided to continue that habit by being a few weeks off meeting his first grandchild.

"But now bub has a very special guardian angel looking after him every second of the day.

"I can't even explain the pain of losing such an caring, fun loving, spontaneous father but the memories he has given us will last a lifetime.”