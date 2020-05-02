Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A local park with dedicated paths away from the road is a much safer option and when current coronavirus restrictions ease.
A local park with dedicated paths away from the road is a much safer option and when current coronavirus restrictions ease.
Motoring

Riding on the footpath doesn’t mean kids are safe

RACQ education specialist Louise Hart
2nd May 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

I look out my window each afternoon and watch the neighbour’s kids riding their bikes along the driveway and down the hill on the footpath. These children are away from screens, getting exercise but I still worry about them.

I worry that a reversing car won’t see them as they ride down the footpath. I worry that one will carelessly ride onto the quiet suburban road without looking. I worry a driver travelling 70 km/h instead of 50 km/h won’t be able to stop in time.

Many parents believe their children are safe playing on the driveway or riding down their quiet street, but the truth is these can be very dangerous places. In the past four years alone, 83 children under the age of 14 were hospitalised after they were run over in their own driveway. Many more children were injured playing or riding on the road.

A local park with dedicated paths away from the road is a much safer option and when current coronavirus restrictions ease, the local skate park or BMX track are also great places to play. Why not make it a family outing? We could all use some sunshine and fresh air during these times.

Teaching your children about the best places to play, means not only will they continue to stay off their screens, it will be one less thing for you to worry about.

car advice cycling safety motoring advice motoring news racq

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Timeless adode ticks every box

        premium_icon HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Timeless adode ticks every box

        News A stunning abode which unites both old-time charm and modern living tops the list our latest House of the Week.

        Speeding shame: Driver clocked at 121km/hr on Musgrave St

        premium_icon Speeding shame: Driver clocked at 121km/hr on Musgrave St

        Crime Police share shocking details of the worst speeding offences through April

        Police message to residents as COVID-19 restrictions ease

        premium_icon Police message to residents as COVID-19 restrictions ease

        Community Police warn they will have a keen eye on weekend revellers

        How one man has beautified a corner of Capricorn Coast

        premium_icon How one man has beautified a corner of Capricorn Coast

        News Keppel Sands artist creates an inviting art piece in coastal village.