Riding runs deep in young competitor's veins

COMES A HORSEWOMAN: Leah McBride competed in the Chamption Hack at this year's Rockhampton Show.

COMES A HORSEWOMAN: Leah McBride competed in the Chamption Hack at this year's Rockhampton Show. Chris Ison ROK150618cshow2

LEAH McBride was about six months old when her mother first led her on a horse unguided.

The youngster quickly grabbed the riding bug and she hasn't lost her grip of the reins since.

Leah, a 16-year-old Rockhampton Girls Grammar School student who hails from Bouldercombe, shared her passion for horse riding with The Morning Bulletin on Tuesday.

"As soon as I was born, Mum put me on a horse and I can't remember a time when I didn't love horses, I've been riding my whole life,” she said.

The young horsewoman has a strong support base of family and friends who have guided her along her riding journey.

It is her parents who have proudly watched their daughter grow into the hard worker she is today.

Leah said her mother Salena had made her competitive success all the more possible.

"I can't do anything without Mum with my competitions, she gets me everywhere and helps me on the day ... calms me down when I get nervous,” she said.

Despite the competitive nature of the sport, Leah said fellow competitors in the sport proved to be supportive.

"I get competitive and very into the zone, we're riding against each other but it's a really good atmosphere on the day,” she said.

Leah McBride has been a Beef Week regular since the age of seven. Madeline McDonald ROK

"We have a little circle so we're all supporting each other, we're all trying to win but we are all there for each other.

"As soon as something goes wrong, we've got a big support team there to help you - the horse world is very connected.”

Leah first competed in ring events when she was about eight years old on a little black pony.

Fast forward to 2018 and she has come into her own as a horsewoman.

At the recent Gladstone, Mount Morgan and Wowan Shows, Leah McBride won Supreme Hack of the Show, Supreme Hunter of the Show, Supreme Led of the Show and Supreme Rider of the Show. Contributed

In particular, the last few weeks have been successful for Leah, who has continued to show her dedication to the sport.

This year the young rider has competed at the Gladstone Show earlier this month, Mount Morgan Show on August 11 and Wowan Show on August 18.

At each event, she has won Supreme Hack of the Show, Supreme Hunter of the Show, Supreme Led of the Show and Supreme Rider of the Show.

Leah also took home the Reserve Champion Hack at this year's Rockhampton Show.

She has worked hard to achieve her success and improve her skills on both her horses, Tempranillo (Jake) and All That Jazz (Splinter), both geldings.

Leah McBride was about six months old when her mum first put her on a horse by herself. Contributed

"I ride every day so what I put into it is rewarding because all of the effort I put into my horses on the day and during all of the training goes into the one ring,” she said.

She said it felt very good to walk out of a venue with ribbons.

"When you're riding the ring and everyone is watching, it lifts you up,” she said.

Leah and her mother said there was a long process involved to prepare for a show.

Between six to eight months before a show, there were several essential duties a rider must complete to have the horse fully prepared for an event.

Mrs McBride said it was during this period of time when the rider "starts feeding them, rugging them and putting them in stables under lights”.

"It's a long preparation to get them looking their best,” she said.

Leah shared one of her tricks of the trade, which allowed her horse to be best prepared for an event.

The young competitor said she put her horses under lights to trick them into thinking it was a 16-hour day so they didn't grow a coat.

"They associate the light with summer so they think it's hotter than it actually is in winter, so they don't grow a long coat in winter,” she said.

"Our show season is during the winter months so that's when they naturally have a longer coat but we don't want that otherwise they look hairy in the ring.”

After preparing in the months leading up to the event, Leah outlined her tasks for the day before.

"The day before, I have to wash them (horses) and plait up all their manes and rosette them, clip all of their ears, their tail, their leg, their face all gets clipped,” she said.

"Then I put nice clean rugs on them and in the morning I have to put in hair extensions (false tails), heaps of make-up on the legs and face, black paint on their hooves, put quarter marks on their bum, just a brush, warm them up and then you go into the ring.”

Leah would like to see more younger riders take up the sport, especially in country shows.

"Only the bigger shows have girls my age riding, when I compete I'm usually up against ladies twice or three times my age,” she said.

"It's harder to win but it's good competition because they're older and they're like mothers, they help me and I get tips off them.”

Mrs McBride has watched her daughter put in a lot of effort to get where she is today.

She said her daughter used videos of herself competing as a tool for her to improve her skills.

"When she wins, it's a victory for her as well because she's put the effort in,” Mrs McBride said.