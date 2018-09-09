Menu
RECORD BREAKING RIDE: Lachlan Davis cycled from Gladstone to Rockhampton on Sunday morning in 3 hours, 32 minutes and 6 seconds, breaking the 71-year-old record by 1 hour and 4 minutes. Maddelin McCosker
News

Riding straight into the history books

Maddelin McCosker
by
9th Sep 2018 6:30 PM
HE started cycling 10 years ago on a 'clunky bike from the tip', now he is breaking records across Australia on a bike made from second hand parts.

In an effort of regenerate interest in city-to-city cycling, Lachlan Davis has been breaking long forgotten records across Australia and on Sunday he smashed a record set 71 years ago.

The former record was set in 1947 when Cecil Park rode from Gladstone's Old Post Office to Rockhampton's Old Post office in 4 hours, 36 minutes and 28 seconds.

RECORD BREAKING RIDE: Lachlan Davis cycled from Gladstone to Rockhampton on Sunday morning in 3 hours, 32 minutes and 6 seconds, breaking the 71-year-old record by 1 hour and 4 minutes. Maddelin McCosker

Mr Davis shaved just over an hour off the previous record, making the trip in 3 hours, 36 minutes and 6 seconds, but he says his record won't be hard to beat.

"There are some fast people up here,” he said.

"I reckon they can can beat my time.

"I'm not the fastest out there, and there is a record there to be beaten.”

The father of one, with another on the way said he was surprised by how well the 109 kilometre trip went.

"From Gladstone to Mount Larcom I was actually really surprised with the road there,” he said.

"It was in very good condition and not much traffic, although there was a little echidna I had to swerve around.

RECORD BREAKING RIDE: Lachlan Davis cycled from Gladstone to Rockhampton on Sunday morning in 3 hours, 32 minutes and 6 seconds, breaking the 71-year-old record by 1 hour and 4 minutes. Maddelin McCosker

"There was lots of tooting and cheering and a coal train that went past gave me a honk of encouragement and the driver games me a thumbs up.

"I needed that at that point.”

Starting the ride not feeling 100 per cent, Mr Davis said he was pleased to complete the ride in such a good time.

"I'm feeling satisfied, but ready for a lie down,”

"The last bloke to do it in 1947, apparently his first request was for an outsized helping of ice-cream and I think I'll replicate that.”

When Mr Davis isn't breaking old cycling records, he spends his pare time restoring old bikes, and he said that through his work he started reading more about the history of the sport.

Through his research, he was shocked to see how long ago some of the records had been set.

"It just astounds me that as a country we have this incredible ability to do extraordinary things that most people can't even imagine,” he said.

"And then we just forget that they ever happened and it just really struck me that there is so little recognition nowadays of these amazing things.”

Next up, Mr Davis will tackle Brisbane to Toogoolawah, after that its back to CQ for the Rockhampton to Yeppoon ride.

In October, Mr Daivs will cycle from Brisbane to Gympie and then in November he will be cycling from Stanthorpe to Brisbane.

