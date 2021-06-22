A man was attacked by a peewee at the City Centre Plaza

A man was attacked by a peewee at the City Centre Plaza

A pint-sized pest is getting away with attacking people outside the City Centre Plaza in South Rockhampton, and it seems there’s nothing that can be done about it.

The pesky peewee, also known as a mudlark, is protected as a native Australian species, regardless it’s drawn blood.

A local bloke copped a nick under his right eye which drew blood last week.

He said it “got me good and another lady”.

“Out of season and it’s going right for the eyes.”

The man, who does not wish to be identified, said they were attacked outside the shopping centre, near the taxi zone.

He saw the bird attacking the glass-fronted advertisements before it turned on him.

“The trolley guy and a cleaner said it happens all the time,” he said.

“The lady who got hit went down to management and they said there was nothing they could do.”

The man has since contacted Plaza management, the council and the Department of Primary Industries, all of which have told him the bird is protected as a native species.

City Centre Plaza management has proved unavailable for comment.

Originally published as ‘Right for the eyes’: Rogue bird attacks CBD shoppers