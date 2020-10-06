Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Beastie Boys rock band members Mike D, with Adam Horovitz and Adam Yauch. band/beastie/boys
Beastie Boys rock band members Mike D, with Adam Horovitz and Adam Yauch. band/beastie/boys
Crime

Woman charged after refusing to turn down tunes

by Grace Mason
6th Oct 2020 3:48 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAREEBA woman who allegedly refused a police request to turn down music at her noisy late-night party and told them she had a "right to party" has been charged.

Police were called to the Constance St residence about 10pm on Monday night and issued the 34-year-old woman with a noise abatement direction for 72 hours in relation to the loud event.

Police have alleged she took exception to the direction and began arguing with officers that she had the right to party.

She was then taken to the watch-house where she allegedly became angry with police and turned her head, coughing over officers after telling them she had COVID-19.

She was charged with failing to comply with a direction, obstruct police and assault police and is due to appear in the Mareeba Magistrates Court on October 19.

Originally published as 'Right to party': Woman charged after refusing to turn down tunes

More Stories

Show More
crime disruption queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Strong bidding at cattle sales with high prices

        Premium Content Strong bidding at cattle sales with high prices

        Rural More than 3420 cattle, drawn from Nebo, Middlemount, Mackay and Gin Gin were processed

        AFL Premiership Cup coming to CQ with star player

        Premium Content AFL Premiership Cup coming to CQ with star player

        AFL Where you can see it: Brisbane Lions legend to escort prized trophy on official...

        Woman rips out victim’s earring in supermarket assault

        Premium Content Woman rips out victim’s earring in supermarket assault

        News A WOMAN who assaulted another, ripping out their hoop earring and punching her...

        Battle is on for the biggest barra in premier fishing event

        Premium Content Battle is on for the biggest barra in premier fishing event

        Fishing 2020 Fitzroy River Barra Bash will kick off tomorrow with more than $20,000 in...