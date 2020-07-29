Riley ready to lead the way in Aaron Payne Cup clash

The Cathedral College's co-captain Riley Boaza is ready to lead from the front in today’s Aaron Payne Cup clash with St Patrick’s College Mackay. Picture: Jann Houley

RUGBY LEAGUE: Riley Boaza is ready to put his broad shoulders to the wheel today.

The powerful front rower will lead The Cathedral College First XIII into battle in their first Aaron Payne Cup game against St Patrick’s College Mackay at 3.30pm.

That game, and all others in the Aaron Payne Cup and the Allan Langer Trophy, are being livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin website.

LIVESTREAM: How to watch TCC v St Pat’s

Boaza and his teammates are keen to make an early impression on the premier schoolboys competition.

They are ready and raring to go but they are wary of their northern rivals, who dominated in their 40-6 win over Rockhampton Grammar in last week’s APC qualifier.

“The boys are excited. They’re looking forward to getting out there and giving it a good crack,” Boaza said.

The Cathedral College coach Mick Busby: “It’s a huge task ahead of us because of the front row that St Pat’s has got. Picture: Jann Houley

“St Pat’s put in a very strong performance against Grammar. What we took from that is they’re a strong side across the board and not to be complacent in our preparation.

“We’re a pretty balanced team; we’ve got a very good pack, a good hooker and a good fullback.”

Boaza said the game would be decided in the middle. Coach Mick Busby agreed.

“It’s like any game of rugby league these days, when you start to get to this level if your forwards aren’t up to it, you just can’t lay any platform,” Busby said.

“It’s a huge task ahead of us because of the front row that St Pat’s has got – and their back row’s pretty handy too.

“Obviously, Riley Boaza and Matt Hedges up front, they have to do their job and try to lay that platform for us.”

Busby said his team would be looking to capitalise on their home ground advantage today.

“It’s always great not having to travel,” he said.

“You don’t get to play many Aaron Payne Cup games at your home school so this is fantastic for us.”

Busby knows it will take a complete 60-minute performance to get over the top of St Pat’s.

And his final words to his troops before kick-off will sound something like this: “Just dig deep. If you can walk off that field and say that you’ve given 100 per cent, no matter what the outcome we’re happy with that.”

