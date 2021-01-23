RIP HARO: Tributes for popular sparky and union man

Tributes continue to flow for popular Gladstone union man and former electrician Greg “Haro” Harris.

This week Gladstone deputy mayor Kahn Goodluck delivered an emotional tribute to his mate, the Electrical Trades Union organiser, who died suddenly on Monday, aged 49.

“I’d like to offer our condolences to the friends and family of Greg Harris, more affectionately known as Haro,” Cr Goodluck said at this week’s Gladstone Regional Council meeting.

“Haro was the Gladstone Electrical Trades Union organiser, and he passed away suddenly yesterday (Monday) at the tender age of just 49 years old.

“I had the pleasure of working with Haro during the LNG construction, where he was employed as an electrician over there.

“And like me, Haro was elected by a group of his peers as a union delegate, to represent the interests of the workers on the site, and Haro and I worked together for some years.

“And in more recent years, Haro stepped up to be the ETU organiser for the Gladstone and Central Queensland area, and worked hard for electricians right across our region and abroad, representing the interests of workers.

“He leaves behind his wife Kieu and two sons, Jake and Dale.

“One of his sons is awaiting his 21st birthday in a week or two’s time, so very sad news today and our thoughts and prayers and condolences go out to friends and family of Haro.

“RIP Haro.”

In December 2019, Rockhampton Hospital's maintenance workers joined ETU organiser Greg Harris (right) during strike action to bring attention to issues affecting their shrinking workforce.

The Electrical Trades Union posted on its Facebook page, this touching tribute to Mr Harris.

“Comrades it is with a heavy heart that the ETU family is sad to advise the unexpected, shock passing of proud Unionist, Brother and Comrade Greg “Haro” Harris.

“Haro had a proud history of standing up and fighting for what was right, just and fair.

“He will be missed by us all especially those workers who he represented and his local community. He was a good man.

“Our love and support goes out to his wife Kieu, his sons Jake and Dale, along with Michelle and the rest of his family during this incredibly sad time. RIP Comrade.”

Former ETU organiser Greg "Haro" Harris (left).

No less than 112 tribute comments were made by people on this post.

Makayla Rideout wrote: “RIP Haro, Thankyou for all you have done for me and our ETU members. A good man gone way too soon.”

Scott Wilson said: “Comrade, the movement will be poorer for your passing. Rest In Peace brother.”

Michael Weynton wrote: “RIP Haro. A leader of men and true champion human being.”

Sarah Maguire said: “RIP Greg Haro Harris your energy and optimism is going to me missed around the office! You took every challenge with a smile on your face and positive attitude!”

Johnny Huther said: “RIP brother harro. Absolute legend taken away too soon. Gladstone was lucky to have you for as long as they did.”

Travis McLaughlin said: “This is very sad news. He was a great mate and talented sparky. He will be sadly missed. Rest up mate and have a VB.”

Mr Harris’ son Dale wrote: “The Harris family appreciates all the kind words and messages shared from everyone who has been fortunate enough to walk along side my Dad. We thank you all (love heart emoji).”

READ: How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

GREAT DEAL: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards