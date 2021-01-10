RIP Malcolm Doyle: Tributes flow for Rocky legend

RIP: Malcolm Doyle was a Rockhampton legend and has the record as the longest-serving Indigenous police liaison officer (PLO) employed in Rockhampton.

RIP: Malcolm Doyle was a Rockhampton legend and has the record as the longest-serving Indigenous police liaison officer (PLO) employed in Rockhampton.

TRIBUTES have flowed for Rockhampton legend Malcolm Doyle - the man with the record as the longest-serving Indigenous police liaison officer (PLO) employed in the Beef Capital.

Mr Doyle lost his battle with terminal cancer last Friday.

As a police officer, Mr Doyle was one of the first to secure the crime scene of Rockhampton schoolgirl Keyra Steinhardt’s murder in 1999.

The widely-respected former police officer was also revered in rugby league circles and is the father of former Queensland State of Origin player John Doyle.

Senior Police Liaison Officer Malcolm Doyle (left) and Senior Constable Joe Ramsy, the Rockhampton co-ordinator for project Booyah. Photo Allan Reinikka/The Morning Bulletin.

Among those to pay tribute to Malcolm Doyle was former Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys player Scott Minto, who told The Morning Bulletin he was 12 years old when he first met Mr Doyle.

“My first dealings with Mal was when I was a young fella - I went to a (senior) training run because they invited some kids to go down there to the Norths ground,” Minto said.

“I think Malcolm was playing for Railways at the time.

“I was in the junior rep footy sides and they invited a few of us kids to go along to one of the senior training runs.

“We went there and I found him (Malcolm) the friendliest bloke there.

“He was the one that was real nice to me - he was the one who stood out to me.

“And then I ended up getting to know his son Doyley because we played footy together, and yeah that was how I got to know him.

“Obviously as a young kid, you look up to certain people, and he (Malcolm) was one of them.

“He had an impact on me at training that first time.

“And then I found out he was a good player and obviously his son was a good player as well, so I got to know them through those channels.

“It’s sad for everyone to hear about that (Malcolm’s passing).”

Scott Minto in action for the Brisbane Broncos in 2005. (AAP Image/Action Photographics/Charlie Knight).

Malcolm played rugby league for 20 seasons with the Fitzroy Gracemere Sharks, having earlier played for the Railways club.

John Doyle was the eldest of six children for Malcolm and Deborah.

Together John and Malcolm helped develop the North Rockhampton High School sports moniker, the Hawks, which became a lasting symbol for the school.

John Doyle scores a try for Queensland in State of Origin One at Lang Park in 2001. Photo Glenn Barnes.

Tributes have flowed on Facebook for Malcolm, who was a staunch St George Illawarra Dragons supporter.

“Up the dragons,” George Asse wrote.

“I am so grateful to have known a man as good as you Doyley.

“Thank you for all your wisdom and knowledge.

“I love you mate!!”

Peter Bulmer wrote: “RIP Legend.”

Mark Browne said: “Mal gone can’t believe it. He was a mate I’m proud to say was a mate. RIP brother.”

Angelique Marie Davis shared these emotional words: “Big love and sincere condolences to his family. I have fond memories of this man, my brother now deceased..Malcolm talked him down from suicide and was there for him (love heart emoji).

Peter Boodle wrote: “Rip Malcolm none better than you the good die too young.”

John Farlow said: “Great player and person.”

Brett Lord wrote: “One of the best.”

MORE STORIES:

Vale Geoff Barton: CQ rugby mourns passing of a legend